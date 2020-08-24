Head coach Clarisa Crowell put the finishing touches on her coaching staff Monday by hiring Jeff Tylka as an assistant coach.

Four days after Crowell brought in Stephanie Sanders as an assistant coach, Tylka will serve on the coaching staff as the team’s hitting coach.

“I am very excited to add Jeff Tylka to our coaching staff, and I would like to welcome him to our Penn State family,” Crowell said. “Coach Tylka’s experience and wealth of knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our program, and I am confident that he will help our team improve both offensively and defensively.”

Tylka joins the softball program after working at Elite Baseball/Softball Training in Chicago, Ill. as the director of fastpitch and as a hitting instructor.

Before working at Elite, Tylka was head softball coach for the Loyola University in Chicago (LUC) Ramblers from 2015-2019. In his five seasons, Tylka notched 111 wins. In 2019, the Ramblers hit .303 as a team, which is the best team batting average in program history.

