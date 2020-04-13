Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

In 2011, Penn State was fresh off its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2006 and trotted onto Beard Field, under the lights, in hopes of clinching a spot in the NCAA Regional Final.

However, the record crowd on-hand had no idea what was in store.

The Nittany Lions defeated Fordham 5-2 in 16 innings, then the second-longest game in Penn State history, to move onto the NCAA Regional Final for the first time since 2006.

The game was tied 2-2 after two innings when Fordham’s All-American pitcher Jen Mineau entered the game and threw 12.2 scoreless innings.

Penn State’s Jackie Hill, who threw 18.2 innings on the day, nearly matched the All-American with 11.2 scoreless innings pitched.

Hill at one point in extra innings retired 13 batters in a row and 26 of the final 27 batters she faced in the game.

Penn State finished the game with nine hits, with Kasie Hatfield leading the way with a 3-for-7 effort.

The Nittany Lions stranded runners in the third, eighth and eleventh inning as the two pitchers continued to duel.

The tie was finally broken with a three-run effort by Penn State in the 16th inning.

The rally started with a Mary Ostman single down the left-field line and following a walk, the Nittany Lions had two batters on base.

Then, Lisa Akamine drove a 2-0 pitch to deep left-centerfield to score both runners and give Penn State its first lead of the game and first runs in the past 13.5 innings.

Kailyn Johnson then singled another run home as Penn State earned the hard-fought victory.

Penn State played 23 innings of softball on that Saturday doubleheader.

The Nittany Lions then took on Oregon the following week, just two wins away from advancing to their first-ever Super Regional performance, but the Ducks played spoiler, beating Penn State 3-1.

Penn State finished that season with a 31-24-1 record, a mark the Nittany Lions haven’t reached since.

