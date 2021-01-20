Before the remainder of last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State was 11-15, with its most dominating effort being an 11-0 win over Michigan State in early February.

This season, the team returns with a new head coach in Clarissa Crowell, who comes in from Miami (OH) with over 200 wins under her belt and a few players who will be integral to the team’s success.

Here are three players who could make big splashes for the Nittany Lions this season.

Kennedy Legg, catcher

Kennedy Legg, who transferred from Ole Miss after her freshman season, will look to build upon a strong 2020 campaign that saw her start all 26 games — hitting .299 with a team-leading .837 OPS.

Legg was named to the Felsberg Invitational and Easton Bama Bash All-Tournament teams for her production last season.

The Keller, Texas, native saw her stats take a rise from her sophomore season, where she hit .215 across 46 games and sat out junior year due to injury.

Bailey Parshall, pitcher

Bailey Parshall is the ace of Penn State’s pitching staff, having compiled a 2.96 ERA over her first two seasons with a 2.51 ERA last season in 13 starts and 20 appearances.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, resident sits No. 8 all-time in strikeouts for Penn State, having racked up 313 across 2019 and 2020.

Parshall was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week in the final week of the shortened season. This was the first such award for a Penn State pitcher since 2016, and was a week in which she had a 14-strikeout performance — just one shy of her personal best from the prior season.

Maggie Finnegan, utility

Maggie Finnegan served as a utility player in her freshman season and the McHenry, Illinois, native hit .306 with a .382 on-base percentage in 23 appearances and 15 starts.

In a doubleheader against Georgia State in February 2020, Finnegan went a combined 3-for-6 with her first multi-hit, multi-RBI game alongside her first homerun.

In a game against Yale on March 6, Finnegan scored the game-winning run after hitting a double to get the inning going.

Kylee Lingenfelter, pitcher

Kylee Lingenfelter has a career 2.96 ERA in two seasons with the Nittany Lions. The Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, resident started 13 games in 2019 with opponents only mustering a .258 batting average against her.

In 2019, Lingenfelter posted a team-best 9-4 record and combined for three shutouts with teammate Bailey Parshall.

The junior’s numbers took a hit in 2020 with her ERA rising from 2.90 to 3.34, though across fewer games due to the shortened season.

Lingenfelter will be sure to help the Nittany Lions succeed if she can return to her freshman year form — or close to it.