After a thrilling pair of victories on the opening day of the season, Penn State had an up and down second day of action.

The Nittany Lions opened the day with their first loss of the season to Syracuse in extra innings by a score of 5-4. Penn State was later able to rebound with a dominant 11-0 effort in five innings against Michigan State.

After a scoreless first inning against Syracuse, the Nittany Lions put three runs on the board in the second after Dani Fey tripled to left field, pushing two runs across the plate. Ally Kurland later scored Fey with an RBI single.

Penn State tacked on another run in the third when Chelsea Bisi reached base on an error committed by the shortstop which allowed Kaitlyn Morrison to score from third base.

Syracuse broke up the shutout in the bottom half of the third inning on a home run by Gabby Teran. In the fifth, the Orange added another run when Teran tripled and scored Jaime Barta, making the score 4-2, still in favor of Penn State.

Syracuse tied the game 4-4 in the sixth inning after Bailey Parshall was replaced by Kylee Lingenfelter. Lingenfelter was eventually replaced by Vanessa Oatley after giving up the two tying runs.

After neither team could produce a winning run in the seventh, the game went into extra innings where a runner is automatically placed on second base for each team on offense.

Syracuse clinched the win as Toni Martin, the Orange’s runner placed on second base, stole third and scored on an error to win the game by a score of 5-4.

Penn State once again struck first later in the day against Michigan State and took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Fey scored off a Kurland RBI single.

In the third, the Nittany Lions broke through for six runs including a Kennedy Legg RBI double into the left center gap that scored two runs that was followed by a bases loaded walk by Fey.

In the fourth inning, Penn State picked up right where it left off in the third, scoring on back-to-back hits by Claire Swedburg and Legg to make the lead 8-0.

After Leone reached on an error, Rex laid down another bunt, but a throwing error allowed both Legg and Leone to score, pushing the score to 10-0 and eventually 11-0 in the fifth inning.

Freshman Maggie Finnegan had her first career hit and RBI, a single, in her first career at-bat to give Penn State its 11th run of the game.

Pitchers face adversity for the first time this season

Parshall looked solid yet again in the circle against the Orange, however, she most likely was experiencing a bit of fatigue after pitching a full game and coming for a save in the two games on Friday.

Lingenfelter and Oatley each faced their biggest challenge yet against Syracuse lineup. Both are still young and developing in the season, so to be thrown into a situation with the game on the line was a good experience for both players.

Junior transfer Logan Black saw her first action as a Nittany Lion in a start against Michigan State and she did not disappoint, pitching five shutout innings en route to a mercy rule 11-0 win.

Young talent carrying the lineup

In the circle, in the batters box or on the diamond, underclassmen are delivering for Penn State right now.

Sophomores Parshall and Lingenfelter and freshman Oatley have made all pitching appearances in all but one game so far. And they have all given strong performances.

Freshmen Morrison, Matthews and Leone are among the top hitters on the team in just their first four games in a Penn State uniform, while sophomores Bisi and Kurland have also produced in the first couple games, picking up where they left off last season.

Mathews, Bisi and Kurland have also started every game thus far for the Nittany Lions while Morrison has started three out of the four games.

Senior leaders will be needed at some point

The young talent for Penn State has been carrying the team through its first two days of the season. However, with this many freshmen starting and seeing time, inexperience will come into play later in the spring, especially against better opponents in the Big Ten.

Destiny Weber and Legg have stepped up as the more mature leaders on the team thus far, but if others get playing time, they need to produce and play to the same standards that their younger counterparts have shown early this season.