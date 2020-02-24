After her performance last weekend, redshirt junior Kennedy Legg was named to the Easton Bama Bash All-Tournament team.

This selection is Legg’s second All-Tournament team selection of the 2020 season.

For the weekend, Legg had .538 on-base percentage, a .455 batting average and two multi-hit games, making her total five for the season.

Legg started every game in Tuscaloosa as the designated player and had five hits over the whole tournament.

She currently leads the team with a .400 batting average, eight RBIs and ranks second in hits with 14.