An abrupt end to the season cut Penn State’s seniors’ final season short.

To make matters worse for the team’s four seniors, they didn’t play a single game on Beard Field during the 2020 season.

The team travels south at the start of its season for every game and tournament it plays until mid-March. The Nittany Lions were scheduled to host their home opener on March 18.

“You always say play like it’s your last game, but typically you know when your last game is coming or you have an idea of the general timeline. I feel so awful for them,” coach Amanda Lehotak said. “I’m just so sad that I don't get to honor them on Beard Field like they should be honored.”

Despite the NCAA granting spring athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the circumstances, none of the four seniors plan on using it.

According to Lehotak, every senior already has opportunities after graduating from Penn State that they cannot pass up.

Hannah Shields plans on attending nursing school while Amanda Grieco will also graduate with a nursing degree.

Destiny Weber will be attending graduate school after receiving degrees in psychology and sociology, and Christa Wagner will start a job with a degree in recreation, park and tourism management.

“That’s why you come to Penn State. You graduate in four years and have a job waiting for you if you do your due diligence,” Lehotak said. “I’m happy for them. I think they all have amazing career opportunities that they cannot turn down. It’s incredible how successful they’re going to be in the real world, so that’s pretty exciting for them.”

On the stat sheet, Weber stood out the most in her final season as a Nittany Lion. The senior first baseman started in 21 out of 26 games played in 2020 and finished with a team-best four home runs.

The Grafton, Ohio, native is a two time Academic All-Big Ten honoree as well as a two-time NFCA Easton Scholar-Athlete.

Grieco, coming from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, saw playing time in 13 games with nine starts coming at second base and the outfield, finishing with a flawless fielding percentage. She also earned two Academic All-Big Ten honors in her career.

Wagner, an outfielder from Plainville, Massachusets, did not play in 2020.

Previously, she made 34 appearances in her junior year as a key courtesy runner, stealing five bases and scoring 10 runs. During her sophomore year, she made 35 appearances and started 17 games.

Shields, a pitcher raised in State College, didn’t start her collegiate career as a Nittany Lion as she elected to play her first two years at Delaware State where she earned first-team MEAC All-Tournament First-Team honors.

After her transfer to Happy Valley, Shields led the NCAA in walks per seven innings with .71 during her junior year. She made 25 appearances and 12 starts that same season followed by 4 appearances and two starts in 2020.

Lehotak praised Shields for her leadership and hard work put in during her time with the blue and white.

“Hannah being a local kid, I think she was great for our program,” Lehotak said. “She made us better by her work ethic, love for the game, for Penn State and State College.”

Despite not playing one conference game this year, Penn State had a record of 11-15, two more wins than they had two years prior at the season’s end.

Lehotak praised her senior class for being the heart of the team through the tough years and providing the leadership the young roster needed.

“We couldn’t ask for a better senior class in terms of people, character, work ethic, athleticism, students, representatives of Penn State and Penn State softball,” Lehotak said. “They’ve taken it with great pride, they’ve been greatly respectful during this time. They hurt because they should hurt, but they’ve been great and mentally tough through this time, as tough as you can be.”