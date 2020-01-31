Following the departure of Tori Dubois, a talented outfielder who built her reputation as a staple of Nittany Lion softball through her time at Penn State, the 2020 season marks the beginning of a new era for the Nittany Lions outfield.

One look at the Penn State roster would reveal that only three players are listed as outfielders, but young depth in utility players signifies a possibility of switching things up over the course of the year.

Christa Wagner

Although having never officially held a starter’s role at Penn State, senior outfielder Christa Wagner is no stranger to on-field action.

Last season, Wagner mainly saw the field as a pinch runner. In doing so, Wagner scored 10 runs her junior year, also recording five stolen bases, a career high.

Nonetheless, Wagner is far from new to the outfield itself.

She started 17 games as an outfielder her sophomore year, boasting three multi-hit games and a near perfect fielding percentage.

Wagner’s veteran status could easily drop her into a leadership role this season, and as the numbers show, she is ready to make an impact.

Lilia Crouthamel

Another player looking to step up to the occasion this season is sophomore outfielder Lilia Crouthamel.

Her freshman year, Crouthamel started seven games in 49 appearances, primarily as a defensive specialist. She recorded five putouts in the outfield last season, and also made an impact on the bases as a pinch runner.

Although rarely utilized at the plate, Crouthamel proved she was eager to compete in a game against conference-rival Michigan, going 2-3 at the plate in a tight near-upset loss to the ranked Wolverines.

Crouthamel’s plate presence will really be put to the test this year, but if she plays at the level she did against Michigan, she should be just fine.

Melina Livingston

Sophomore Melina Livingston’s situation is quite different than that of fellow second-year player Crouthamel.

Livingston started all 56 games last season at shortstop, making a difference at the plate as well as in the field.

Livingston recorded 40 hits and five home runs over the course of the 2019 season, and marked eleven multi-hit games. She was one of the team’s top hitters, finishing the year with a batting average of .310, fifth on the team.

In the field, Livingston was a force, marking 75 putouts and finishing the season with a fielding percentage of .863.

Livingston’s big bat and versatility are reminiscent to those of a young Tori Dubois, and switch to outfield full-time will give Livingston a similar trajectory, and an even higher ceiling than the one she has now.

Although the Penn State outfield will be graced with a slightly new cast of characters this season, all three players have already cemented a role in the program, and have each proven in their own way that they are ready to step up to the occasion.

This year’s roster is heavy with underclassmen and young depth mixed with select veteran leadership, which could be just what the Nittany Lions need to make a splash in the Big Ten this season.