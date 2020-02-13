When asked what the team worked on in the off-season, coach Amanda Lehotak did not give a typical answer.

“We worked on taking our culture to the next level,” Lehotak said. “If we can trust each other off the field, we can trust each other on the field. How we learn to communicate with one another, what a good day looks like and what a bad day looks like and how that’s all okay if you really tried.”

To her and the rest of the team, culture has been the most important thing to improve upon this season for Penn State, especially with the amount of potential the team has coming into the 2020 season.

“We’ve had much more in regards to X’s and O’s, but it’s been kind of the attitude piece of bringing attitudes to the game, bringing attitude and that championship mentality to everything that you do,” Lehotak said.

By following their three core values of “mission first, never accept defeat and never quit,” the Nittany Lions have focused on putting the team above all else and accepting their roles on and off the field.

That attitude seemed to benefit Penn State in its first tournament, as the team went 3-2 at the Felsburg Invitational last weekend in Miami, which included a five inning 11-0 clobbering of Michigan State and two come-from-behind wins; one over Cal by a score of 3-2 and the other a 4-2 decision over host FIU. Both of Penn State’s losses came by two runs or less.

Lehotak was pleased with how well the team embodied what she has preached regarding culture and atmosphere, which will in turn pave the way for a successful and historical season.

“They did a great job of understanding what their role was for the weekend, and everyone has a role for our success. We are continuing that communication and continuing the message of how important it is and how we need every single person,” Lehotak said. “They’ve done a really good job of carrying it because we can message it and hammer it home, but they really have to buy in and believe it.”

Both Lehotak and the players have recognized the potential of this group and realize that team culture needed to change from years past in order to build a bond between players and coaches to have an unforgettable season.

The Nittany Lions felt that change from the first time they stepped foot on the field this season.

“[Culture has changed] immensely. It’s crazy from my freshman year to this year. Coach Lehotak has worked so hard on our culture and individually we have,” junior Dani Fey said. “Just from the beginning, you feel so comfortable with all these girls. This year, you almost feel like you’re all on the same page and you’re never going to stop until you get what you want.”

That “want” is the team’s ultimate goal this year, which is to make it to, as Fey put it, “the show”, meaning the NCAA Tournament.

The team realizes that to get to “the show”, improvements are needed, and it started with culture.

“You felt it in the air as soon as our first practice came around and even in the fall when we were playing fall games,” Fey said. “It’s almost like we automatically meshed and we are all on the same page from day one.” “We are going to go out there to win and stick to our core values no matter what.”

And now that Penn State’s 2020 season is finally underway, the teams culture will be tested.

“There is a big sense of competitiveness and everyone wanting what is best for the team,” sophomore Melina Livingston said. “It’s just a special thing to be a part of.”