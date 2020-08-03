Less than a month after former head coach Amanda Lehotak resigned, the search for a new head coach is over.

Penn State has named Clarisa Crowell as the program’s new head coach via Twitter on Monday.

Crowell spent the last eight seasons as head coach of the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and was named the 2019 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year. She is the winningest coach in Miami program history with more than 200 wins.

“I am grateful for this opportunity, and I am so excited to be a part of the Penn State family,” Crowell said in a tweet. “I am looking forward to a new journey with Penn State softball and I can’t wait to get our crew together!!”

Crowell led the Redhawks to a MAC tournament championship and berth in the NCAA tournament during the 2016 season. In 2019, Miami won its first regular season title in program history.

In addition to her time at Miami, Crowell has spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State where she served as the program’s pitching coach. She also coached at Syracuse for one year and two years at Ohio University.

Before she entered the coaching ranks, Crowell was a three-time all-conference selection as a player at Virginia Tech.

