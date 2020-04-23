The 2020 season was shaping up to be more special than years past.

There was optimism not only because of the talent on the field, but because of the camaraderie among the team both on and off the field.

The improved atmosphere created by the Nittany Lions didn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff.

“The past couple years, they said they like each other and they had fun together but this year they just loved each other,” Lehotak said. “They played hard and every class was really close. They did a really good job of working on their chemistry whereas before we would have to show them how to work on their chemistry. They took it upon themselves to work on their chemistry.”

They took the responsibility of building bonds between each other into their own hands. Popular bonding events included watch parties for “The Bachelor”, Taco Tuesdays hosted by junior Dani Fey and the occasional filming of Tik Toks.

Hearing about the organization of these small events gave Lehotak and the rest of the coaching staff confidence in what the team was becoming.

“It’s little things like that where to me it starts creating a championship culture. It’s got to be authentic from them, so those are things that they came up with,” Lehotak said. “I thought that was incredible. That just goes to show how close they were off the field.”

Changing the culture and building team chemistry is something Lehotak stressed coming into the 2020 season.

“We worked on taking our culture to the next level. If we can trust each other off the field we can trust each other on the field,” Lehotak said. “It's been kind of the attitude piece of bringing attitudes to the game, bringing attitude and that championship mentality to everything that you do. Every day they do, with regards to softball. This group was ready for it, they could handle it, and they’ve been doing it.”

The results from this changed mentality had a positive effect on Penn State’s production on the field compared to past seasons.

With an 11-15 record before the cancellation of the remaining games, the Nittany Lions had already surpassed their win total from 2018 by two games and were two wins away from eclipsing their win total up until the same point this season in 2019.

Before coronavirus concerns cut the season short, Penn State was finishing the last leg of its Spring Break tournament and preparing for its first home game at Beard Field the following week.

With the way they were competing against higher level opponents, such as Alabama and South Florida, the Nittany Lions were prepared to make some noise in the always-grueling Big Ten conference, something they wouldn’t have been able to without a changed mindset and improved team chemistry.

Players knew coming into the season that this group was talented, and they had to take every step to ensure the 2020 season was one to remember.

“I think that right from the get-go it was a different feeling this year. You felt it in the air as soon as our first practice came around,” Fey said. “[It’s changed] immensely. It’s crazy, from my freshman year to this year. Coach Lehotak has worked so hard on our culture and individually we have. Just from the beginning, you feel so comfortable with all these girls.”