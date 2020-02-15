Penn State needed to bounce back after a poor showing on Friday, but the Nittany Lions were locked in and ready to win on Saturday.

And it all started with fantastic pitching.

After falling in both games Friday, the Nittany Lions stormed back for two wins, a 3-0 victory against Florida Atlantic University and a 3-1 result against Iowa State later in the afternoon.

Penn State took an early 2-0 lead in the first two innings against FAU when Kennedy Legg hit an RBI single in the first and Chelsea Bisi singled home a run in the second inning.

After five innings of shutout defense against the Owls, Destiny Weber tacked on another run with a solo homer in the sixth to make the score 3-0.

The defense held strong for the whole game, posting a shutout 3-0 victory. This victory was also the first career victory for freshman pitcher Vanessa Oatley.

In the second game against Iowa State, the Nittany Lions once again got off to a fast start and scored first to make it 1-0 in the fourth inning when Kennedy Legg hit a solo homerun.

The Cyclones answered back in the fifth with a solo homerun of their own to tie the game 1-1.

Penn State regained the lead in the sixth when Melina Livingston scored from third on a wild pitch, making the score 2-1 in favor of the blue and white.

In the seventh inning, Kaitlyn Morrison gave the Nittany Lions some breathing room with an RBI single, making the score 3-1, which would hold to be the final score.

After Iowa State had a runner at third base with one out in the seventh, Parshall went to work and struck out the final two batters to end the game and give Penn State its second win of the day.

Oatley and Parshall shine in the circle

Oatley and Bailey Parshall both turned in impressive complete game appearances on day two in Orlando.

In the first game against the Owls, Oatley pitched a complete game shutout with four strikeouts to claim her first victory at Penn State, showing that she will be a force to be reckoned with at the college level.

Parshall dominated once again during her start against the Cyclones, giving up only one run and striking out a season-high 13 batters, including two in the final inning for the second and third outs to end the game.

Defense bent but did not break

Penn State had to work out of a couple jams to get both wins on Saturday.

In the first game, the Nittany Lion defense stranded five FAU runners throughout the game, but only retired the Owls in order once.

Oatley was able to work out of the jam every time with help in the field as her team was able to cleanly field the ball throughout the game.

Iowa State was kept at bay in every inning by Parshall and the defense, as the Nittany Lions gave up just one run on the solo shot by Carli Spelhaug.

Small and long ball play decided the games

In both contests, each team saw its share of home runs and hustle plays, which proved to be the difference makers.

Penn State hit two homeruns, one in each game courtesy of Weber and Legg respectively. Iowa State’s lone run and hit of the game against the Nittany Lions came on a solo shot by Spelhaug.

The small play and dash home on a wild pitch by Livingston proved to be the difference maker against the Cyclones.

Penn State has capitalized this season on making defensive mistakes and not letting errors determine the results of games.