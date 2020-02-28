Coach Amanda Lehotak said earlier in the week that her team needed to step up in big moments.

It’s safe to say that Penn State answered her call.

The Nittany Lions owned their first day in Atlanta by sweeping Georgia State by scores 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

In the first game, neither Penn State nor Georgia State could break the scoring column through the first four innings. Both teams put multiple runners on base but couldn’t find the big hit to push the runners across home plate.

The Nittany Lions struck first in the fifth inning when Ally Kurland hit a three-run home run, putting Penn State ahead 3-0

Despite the Panthers earning back a run in their half of the fifth, Penn State held on for the 3-1 victory.

The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the second game when Maggie Finnegan hit her first career home run for the 1-0 lead in the first and she accounted for an RBI with a single in the second to pull ahead 2-0.

Kurland came up big again, this time adding an insurance run with her second home run of the day, making the score 3-0, which would hold to be the final score.

Breakout day for Kurland and Finnegan

Kurland and Finnegan both had career games today.

Kurland had a big day, hitting the home run in the first game that accounted for the only runs of the game for Penn State.

Finnegan hit her first career home run in the second game of the day and started both games on the field.

Both have played fairly well up until this point in the season, but Friday proved that they can step up and produce in big moments like Lehotak has been looking for.

Pitching was lights out

Bailey Parshall and Vanessa Oatley pitched shutdown games once again.

Parshall went the distance in the first game, giving up one run and striking out eight.

Oatley pitched her second complete-game shutout of the season. She had three strikeouts on the day.

Parshall has only improved as the season has gone on, taking every hard moment and learning lesson in stride, which has set an example for Oatley.

Oatley has proven that she is the second ace behind Parshall and she can come out any day to shut teams down.

Last weekend is behind Penn State

It is clear that the Nittany Lions learned valuable lessons from last week’s disappointment in Alabama where they failed to win one out of their five games.

Lehotak preached that this team needed to back up its early offensive pushes at the beginning of games, which is exactly what it did today.

While one swing by Kurland accounted for the only runs of the first game and the second game didn’t feature any overpowering offense either, Penn State did what it needed to do to win both games Friday.

The defense also showed up when the offense put runs on the board, only allowing one run through both games against Georgia State.

While the toughest competition is yet to come for the weekend, the Nittany Lions got off to a great start to build their confidence for the remaining games.