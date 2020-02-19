In the past, Penn State has not had many fast starts to the season.

If this season is any indication however, winning right from the start is a thing of the present and the future for the Nittany Lions.

The team’s current record stands at 5-5. It only needs four more wins this season to surpass its win total for the 2018 season.

At this point last season, the Nittany Lions had just three wins and had been mercy ruled three times.

While having a .500 record may not be mind-blowing, for this team it’s certainly an improvement and something to be proud of.

The team returned many of its on-field leaders from last season, however, head coach Amanda Lehotak and team members have attributed some of this early season success to a talented group of underclassmen.

“We are youth dominant right now. We have seven underclassmen on the field at a time sometimes and they need to see how they need to play at this time of year. We need to show them what the grind is,” Lehotak said.

For the players, the freshmen class in particular has been a crucial morale boost to the team atmosphere as well as production on the field and in the batter’s box.

“The freshmen are very impressive with how they carry themselves and how they play the game,” junior Dani Fey said. “Being able to build off of that as a team is a very good vibe all the time. The amount of times they have calmed veterans is really cool and impressive.”

Five of eight Penn State’s top hitting leaders are underclassmen, and it started at least six underclassmen on the field in each of the five games played last weekend.

In addition to the influx of talented freshmen, veteran players credit the coaching staff, particularly assistant coach Alisa Goler Perrin, for pushing them hard in past seasons and during the 2020 preseason in order to prepare them to take full advantage of the opportunity for a special year.

“Being able to not focus on a lot of mechanics and being able to just jump right in. With Coach Goler we were able to jump in at a high level with hitting. We didn’t have to start with mechanics because we had such a good foundation from last year that we immediately built off of,” Fey said.

In the eyes of Lehotak, the team has improved over the course of this season and from the past in terms of their mental toughness and preparation, which is crucial when playing early in the year.

“We have made dramatic improvements in how we approach preparation, the mental side of the game and the sense of urgency of playing well in February,” Lehotak said. “In the past I don’t think we had that sense of urgency. It’s the culture piece and the message finally kicking in and them going okay yes we see the big picture.”

Team meetings and discussions have been of much importance early in the season to ensure the team is on the same page regarding the goals for the week of practice and the weekend of games ahead.

“We are adding a few more pieces culture and energy wise this weekend that we talked about as a team that we think will add to our competitive level and being able to play at a high energy level. Being able to keep our cool is something we have been good at both weekends,” Fey said.

Lehotak pointed out the hunger this team has to win, which has developed and grown as the young season has grown because the Nittany Lions are realizing their potential and just how dangerous they can be.

“We stick to our normal game plan,” Lehotak said. “No rep off and everyday is a day to get better. We are going to come and punch them hard at practice, which we always do. That’s just kind of the norm.”

“The good thing is that it is the most competitive team we have ever had, so I think they would be disappointed if we did anything less.”