A late rally wasn’t enough for Penn State to end the Felsberg Invitational with a win.

The Nittany Lions fell by a score of 3-1 to Cal on Sunday morning.

As they did in the first game, the Golden Bears built a lead early, with three hits and an error earning them three runs.

In the top of the third inning, Penn State singles by Ally Kurland and L.A. Matthews alongside a base on balls for Kaitlyn Morrison put the Nittany Lions in a great spot to get some runs on the board, but the inning ended scoreless for Penn State, as three runners were left on base.

The Nittany Lions were able to get a little something going in the fourth inning, as a Michelle Leone single later turned into a score due to a Cal error on a ball up the middle.

The Penn State defense held strong for the rest of the game, but the offense couldn’t quite keep up, with the score staying at 3-1 through the final out.

Big morning for Michelle Leone

Penn State freshman Michelle Leone had quite the day, going 2-2 at the plate and scoring the sole run for the blue and white.

Leone also recorded a clutch stolen base in the sixth inning but was stranded in scoring position to end the inning.

Leone was a key contributor for the Nittany Lions in Penn State’s first outing of the year, batting .375 and accounting for 6 hits during the team’s time in Miami.

Depth shown in Penn State pitching staff

After a long week on the road, the Penn State pitching staff showed strength in numbers, as three different players were on the mound during Sunday morning’s game.

Although Cal scored three runs, none of them were earned, leaving Nittany Lion pitchers with commendable numbers on the day.

The game was split between Bailey Parshall, Vanessa Oatley, and Logan Black. Parshall allowed no hits, and Oatley and Logan allowed five between the two of them.

Success in Miami a sign for hope this season

The Nittany Lions went 3-2 in the Felsberg Invitational, playing with a fire that could possibly foreshadow a productive season for the blue and white.

Penn State’s two losses came against Cal and Syracuse. The Nittany Lions beat Cal the first time the two teams faced each other but lost on Sunday. Penn State put up a great fight against Syracuse, losing by a sole run in extra innings.

Against conference rival Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dominated on all fronts, with an 11-0 Penn State lead triggering the mercy rule and ending the game in the fifth inning.

If Penn State can produce like this against Big Ten opponents when conference play starts, this could be a historic year for the Nittany Lions.