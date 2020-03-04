Faced with multiple opponents in one weekend, Penn State must shift its mindset quickly depending on the team opposing it.

However the team aims to keep its focus on the opponent it faces next.

“I don’t think I needed to keep this team focused, for the first time,” coach Amanda Lehotak said. “That’s always a coach’s fear. You look at [James] Franklin and every week he’s like ‘Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State’ because you can’t look ahead.”

That laser sharp focus on the present and the next game has helped the Nittany Lions get off to a solid start.

With a current record of 8-12, Penn State currently matches its win total from this time last year, but it only needs one more win to match its win total from two seasons ago.

While Penn State returns to play at home the following Wednesday, Lehotak stressed the importance of not waiting for the home slate to come around, but worry more about the upcoming games and the short-term future.

“I think this team finally understands the importance of each and every game,” Lehotak said. “That’s great that we’re home in two weeks, but there’s a lot of games until we’re home. Right now it’s about Yale, Yale, Yale.”

Penn State will be traveling to Clearwater for a tournament, which will be held this upcoming weekend and next weekend with a midweek game played between the two.

The student-athletes will have the week off separating those weekends due to spring break, which Lehotak hopes will only help them keep a tunnel vision toward softball.

Lehotak recognized that the players have been doing a great job of worrying about softball when they need to and saving their thoughts regarding school work for outside practice and game settings.

“It’s the first time I’m starting to see that recognition of ‘Okay. I can’t do anything about my test tonight, so I’ve got to be right here’. Be where your feet are and face those opponents, things like that,” Lehotak said. “We’ve done a much better job of doing that and being present, focusing on the little things and things that you can control.”

That’s not to say Lehotak isn’t allowing herself to look forward to the future a bit, though.

“That’s always the battle because as humans, we are always going to look far. We say it’s okay, but right now we’ve got to focus on this play, this ball, this pitch,” Lehotak said. “I think it’s going to be a constant evolution within our program and throughout the season, but I think the more we talk about it, the more they’ve been recognizing that within themselves at practice.”