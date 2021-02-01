While not much will change on the mound or behind the plate this season for Penn State, the infield and outfield will see some new faces.

All six of the Nittany Lions’ freshmen will spend time in those areas of the field for the 2021 campaign.

Clarisa Crowell’s group also has returning talent in those spots, including many of last season’s top hitters.

With the new season in sight, here’s a look at those contributors, as well as the team’s utility players.

Infield

Junior Chelsea Bisi will move to the infield this season after making 10 starts in the outfield last year.

In the 10 games Bisi played prior to an injury, she recorded five hits and knocked in three runs.

However, the Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native is still just two years removed from an impressive freshman season in which she recorded 46 hits, 13 home runs and hit .311, good enough to be named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Similar numbers from Bisi this season could be a difference-maker for the Nittany Lions.

Also transitioning to the infield from the outfield is Claire Swedberg.

The junior is coming off a 14-start season where she recorded 10 hits and batted in one run.

Swedberg nabbed four stolen bases, leading the team for the second consecutive year after recording 10 in 2019.

Coming off of a busy and successful freshman season is sophomore Kaitlyn Morrison.

She started all 26 games at shortstop last season, and the South Park, Florida, native led the Nittany Lions in hits, recording 23 in addition to driving in five runs.

One of three Penn Staters to reach 20 hits last season, Morrison’s statistics could see improvement across a full-length season.

Like Morrison, Michelle Leone is also coming off a successful freshman season.

Leone started 19 games at third base in 2020, recording nine hits and batting in two runs.

The sophomore from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, has a chance to establish herself further heading into 2021.

Leanne Matthews also saw substantial time last season.

As a freshman, Matthews made 15 appearances with 10 starts at second base and tallied five hits alongside two runs batted in.

The Concord, North Carolina, native will look to build off this foundation.

Another sophomore looking to establish herself is Kailee Smith.

Smith will look to make her first appearance with the team after not doing so last year as a freshman.

Smith, of Hagerstown, Maryland, enjoyed a decorated high school career where she earned three consecutive first-team all-county honors.

Lexie Black will make her Penn State debut after transferring into University Park from Otero Junior College.

The younger sister of senior pitcher Logan, Lexie’s lone season at Otero was a strong one, as she recorded 25 hits, 24 runs batted in, eight home runs and a batting average of .595 across 15 games.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native will look to translate her NJCAA success to the NCAA.

The infield will be occupied by four freshmen in 2021.

Melody Coombs is coming off a four-year high school career with Saint Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland, where she earned several accolades, including conference first-team honors in each of the seasons she played.

Coombs also won both team MVP and WCAC player of the year honors in 2019.

Emily Maddock is another freshman aiming to replicate her high school success.

Maddock earned first-team all-county honors at Kutztown Area High School and was named first-team all-state for Pennsylvania in 2017 and 2019.

Lauren Marcotte will debut for the Nittany Lions after setting six records for Centennial High School in Ellicott City, Maryland, where she also boasted a .703 batting average as a freshman.

Marcotte was also awarded first-team all-county honors in each of her three seasons at Centennial.

Amanda Mack will take Beard Field after a strong four years at Montclair Kimberly Academy in Montclair, New Jersey, where she was awarded numerous accolades that recognized her athletic and academic achievements, as well as leadership.

Among those awards are three consecutive first team all-conference appearances and a first-team all-county appearance.

As the season draws closer, this group will have to blend experience and past achievement to materialize a competitive infield.

Outfield

Dani Fey will look to end her Penn State career on a high note in 2021.

Fey is coming off a 25-appearance season with nine hits and six runs batted in, as well as an average of .214.

She also had 23 hits in 2019 and started 51 games at center field.

Melina Livingston is another important returner in the outfield.

Livingston played all of Penn State’s games last season as a sophomore, recording 20 hits, two home runs, 14 runs batted in and a .274 average.

With those 20 hits last season and 40 in 2019, the Detroit native will look to further her production into 2021.

Lilia Crouthamel is also entering her junior season.

Crouthamel made 13 appearances and eight starts last season, registering four hits and three runs batted in.

The other two of the team’s six freshmen will take the outfield.

West Chester, Pennsylvania’s Paige Olson joins the Nittany Lions after a career at West Chester East High School.

There, Olson earned 5A all-state honors in 2017 and was a member of the Pennsylvania second team in both 2017 and 2019.

Liana Jones is the outfield’s other freshman, coming out of Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Jones earned first-team All-League honors all three of the seasons she played in, assisting her team to SOL titles in 2017 and 2018.

Utility players

Two Nittany Lions enter 2021 as utility players.

Maggie Finnegan enjoyed a solid 2020 season, spending time at three positions and recording 15 hits. She also hit .306, which was the highest mark on the team.

The McHenry, Illinois, native will look to improve upon her strong freshman season.

Shelli Rivard is the team’s other utility player. She made the team as a walk-on during her sophomore season.

Rivard was used as a pinch runner in 2020 and scored five runs on 17 appearances.