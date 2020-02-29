Big plays made the difference in both games for Penn State.

At first, the Nittany Lions weren’t on the positive side of those big moments, but eventually it would find itself celebrating.

The Nittany Lions fell in the first game against Georgia Tech 3-2, but regrouped and came back to beat the Yellow Jackets in extra innings for a 5-3 victory.

The first game stayed scoreless until the fourth, when hits from Kennedy Legg and Melina Livingston resulted in a score on a wild pitch, putting the blue and white up 1-0.

It was stagnant from that point until the bottom of the fifth inning, when two Georgia Tech hits followed by a home run gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-1 lead.

Penn State responded in the sixth, when Livingston scored on an error after reaching base by walk, narrowing the deficit to one run going into the final inning.

Although there was a bit of a momentum shift, Penn State’s comeback efforts were to no avail, and the blue and white fell to Georgia Tech 3-2 in the first game.

In the second game, Georgia Tech broke the scoring column in the first and third innings with a solo homer in the first and a run off of one hit in the third.

Penn State tied the game in the fourth when Livingston hit an RBI double, making the score 2-1, and Claire Swedburg scored Livingston on an RBI single.

Livingston came up big in the sixth, scoring the go-ahead run on a solo homer, making the score 3-2 in favor of Penn State, but the Yellow Jackets quickly tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth with a solo homerun of their own.

After three full scoreless innings of play, Destiny Weber hit a two run homerun in the tenth to break the tie and put Penn State ahead 5-3, which would be enough for the win.

Livingston provided the offensive spark for Penn State

When The Nittany Lions needed a big moment in the batter’s box, Livingston answered the call in both games when runs were hard to come by.

The sophomore played a part in scoring both runs in the first game, by getting in scoring position for the first run and crossing the plate on an error for the second run.

In the following game, Livingston hit an RBI double and crossed the plate herself for the second run of the game before she hit a solo shot, which gave the Nittany Lions the lead in the top of the sixth inning.

In the tenth inning of play in the second game, after Penn State was retired in order during the previous two innings, Livingston broke the silence with a single to start the inning and eventually scored on Weber’s homerun.

Bailey Parshall continues to be a force on the mound

There is no questioning Parshall’s status as the ace for the Nittany Lions, but she seems to solidify her role more and more each week, consistently putting up impressive figures.

In the first game against the Yellow Jackets, Parshall was nearly perfect other than a bit of a rough fifth inning. She faced 21 batters and only allowed three hits, striking out six in the process.

Coming in for relief in the sixth inning of the second game, Parshall gave up just one run on a solo homerun and slowed the Yellow Jacket offense enough to give her team a chance to win the game.

No matter the situation she is thrown into, Parshall finds a way to persevere.

Nittany Lion offense still yet to find its stride

While offensive improvement has been a priority for Penn State for weeks now, the bats are still a bit slow for the blue and white.

In the first game against the Yellow Jackets, Penn State recorded only two hits, striking out twelve times.

The second game showed glimmers of rhythm at the plate for three innings, but the production seemed to be coming from just a couple batters, those batters being Livingston, Weber and Swedburg.

As a whole, Penn State’s batting lineup must improve at getting on base and putting runners in scoring position to sustain an offense throughout the game.