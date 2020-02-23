Penn State headed to Alabama with high hopes in its first real test of the season, but ultimately left disappointed.

The Nittany Lions lost every game they played during the weekend tournament in Tuscaloosa, which dropped their record to 5-10 on the season.

On Friday, Penn State was defeated by Louisville 9-0 in six innings and 5-0 to No. 10 Alabama in the nightcap.

Both of Saturday’s games ended in six inning defeats for the Nittany Lions, including a 14-6 loss to the Crimson Tide and an 8-0 defeat at the hands of Wichita State.

Looking for a win on Sunday in its last game and rematch against the Shockers, Penn State failed to hold onto an early lead and ended its trip winless with an 8-5 loss.

In Friday’s first game, Louisville began its scoring in the fourth inning with two runs and unloaded on the offense in the fifth after a Penn State pitching change, tacking on seven runs in the inning on seven hits.

The game ended in the fifth with a 9-0 decision in favor of the Cardinals due to the eight run rule after the Nittany Lions failed to break into the scoring column.

The nightcap against Alabama, took a similar path as the Crimson Tide slowly built its lead by scoring two runs in the second inning and one in the third, making the score 3-0.

Alabama was able to tack on two more runs in the sixth inning to make the score 5-0, which held as the final after the Nittany Lions could not manufacture any runs in the game.

In its rematch against Alabama during Saturday’s first game, Penn State got off to a fast start, taking a 5-0 lead thanks to a two-run double from Melina Livingston and a three-run homerun from Destiny Weber, but the Crimson Tide cut the lead to one over the first two innings.

Although the Nittany Lions reclaimed the lead in the third when Weber hit her second home run of the game, making the score 6-5, the Crimson Tide took the lead for good by scoring five runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and ended the contest in the sixth inning by tacking on another run, making the final scoreline 14-6.

In its second game of the day, against Wichita State, the game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Shockers took a 5-0 lead.

After adding a run in the fifth to make the score 6-0 and keeping Penn State scoreless on offense, Wichita State pushed the lead to 8-0 in the sixth, which held as the final score after the Nittany Lions failed to tie the game or take the lead in the bottom half of the inning.

In its final game of the weekend on Sunday, a rematch against the Shockers, Penn State was able to take a commanding 5-0 early lead in the first inning off a walked-in run, a bases-clearing single by Livingston and an RBI single from L.A. Matthews.

Wichita State was able to score one run each in the second, third and fourth innings then took an 8-5 lead in the fifth, which would end up being the final score.

Pitching positions solidified

Despite the lopsided scoring lines, it is clear the Coach Amanda Lehotak holds a lot of stock and will continue to do so in four of her six pitchers.

Parshall and Oatley were the only two pitchers seeing starting time in the circle for Penn State in Tuscaloosa; Parshall took three of the five with Oatley claiming the other two.

Lingenfelter and Logan Black have proven that they can be mixed in for starting spots, but will be relied on to come on and deliver in relief.

With that being said, every pitcher that saw time in the circle for the blue and white clearly did not play to their full potential this weekend.

This weekend provided a reality check for this still-maturing pitching staff. It gave the Nittany Lions a taste of what elite offenses contain, which will prove to serve as valuable teaching points and lessons they will carry with them through the season.

Offense and defense needs balance

It seems like whenever Penn State’s offense is on fire, the pitching and defense is not playing at that high level and vice versa.

The Nittany Lions were unable to manufacture a run through their first twelve innings of play and muster just two hits through that span.

During those first two games, against Louisville and Alabama, Bailey Parshall only gave up two runs in each game, and on both occasions, Penn State had at least two frames in which it batted and did not score a single run.

On the flip side, in the second games both against the Crimson Tide and the Shockers, Penn State built a 5-0 first inning lead and was unable to hold it on both occasions.

Yes, Alabama possesses a potent batting lineup and pitching staff and Wichita State proved it wasn’t a pushover, however the Nittany Lions need to be able to play with the lead at a high level with confidence on the defensive side in order to compete with the elite programs in the country.

Weber and Livingston provided offensive sparks

While their contributions were not enough to produce any wins, Weber and Livingston gave Penn State a boost on offense in multiple games this weekend.

In Saturday's game against Alabama, Weber hit two homeruns, a three-run shot in the first inning and a solo shot in the third, both of which added insurance runs or reclaimed the lead for the blue and white.

Weber having two homeruns in one game also marked the first time someone has done so this season.

Livingston got the ball rolling on the early lead against the Crimson Tide in Saturday’s game when she hit a two run double and Wichita State on Sunday when she hit a three run single.

Both players have stepped up early in the season and should continue to do so in order to rally the team and produce more wins in later games.