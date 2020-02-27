Typically, an 0-5 weekend does not bode well for a team, especially this early in the season.

Penn State, however, believes a weekend like the last one could reap benefits exponentially in the long run.

“I think we’re in a good place,” coach Amanda Lehotak said. “I’m still pissed, I still think we should have come out of there 2-3 at the worst. We had our chances. The competitor in me is pissed about that.”

Nevertheless, Lehotak is aware that it wouldn’t be productive for anyone to zero in on the losses. The fact that a young Nittany Lion roster was even able to do what they did against upper echelon opponents is impressive in itself, and Lehotak knows that.

“The leader in me realizes that we have seven underclassmen on the field, and we were the youngest team there,” Lehotak said. “Everybody else was very junior senior heavy. Wichita State started one freshman, and Alabama only had one freshman in the lineup.”

“For us, that we’re competing at a high level with so many underclassmen is really good. We scheduled that tournament on purpose to say, ‘This is really what it’s like.’”

One thing that Lehotak plans to put an emphasis on is doing the little things right consistently.

This past weekend, there were countless situations where the Nittany Lions made big plays on one side of the ball, then weren’t able to keep the energy high on the other side of the ball.

For instance, there were two separate times this past weekend in which Penn State blew a five-run lead early in the game. Lehotak believes that the gap between the elite and the average is sheerly based on consistency.

“We talked a lot about, ‘What does the elite do well?’” Lehotak said. “You have the elite, you have the really good, and then you have everybody else. We talked a lot about what they do differently from everybody else. They do the little things of the game perfectly all the time.”

To put this into perspective, Penn State marked seven errors over the course of the weekend. Their opponents errors totaled to three. While seven errors through five games may not seem too bad, the Nittany Lions’ weekend record speaks for itself. Lehotak’s emphasis on doing the little things right will only increase as the season progresses.

“Our little things aren’t at an elite level yet, they’re not consistent, where the best of the best never mess up the little things,” Lehotak said. “I think that was good for them to see and experience, and to realize that there’s not this huge gap from Alabama softball to Penn State softball, their ability to do it consistently is the difference. It’s really good for them to see that, and we’ll see how that translates this week in practice.”