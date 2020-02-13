Following a rather successful trip down south, Penn State softball travels to the state of Florida for the second week in a row, this time to participate in the UCF Knights Classic. The Nittany Lions will play five games, spanning from Friday morning to Sunday.

Penn State will take on Villanova, Florida Atlantic and Iowa State. The Nittany Lions will play Villanova and FAU twice over the course of the weekend.

After starting the season on the right foot, it’s important that Penn State continues to prove themselves as contenders early on, before conference play starts.

The offense for the blue and white got things done last week, but as conference play gets closer, the Nittany Lions are still working to shift their production into the next gear.

“Something that we really want to do this weekend is to make the defense scared of us,” sophomore outfielder Melina Livingston said. “I think we definitely have the skill, but we need to turn on the attitude piece, and to really just show off our skill, and to really believe in ourselves and have confidence in ourselves that we can win any game that we step out on the field for.”

Villanova

The Villanova Wildcats share a 3-2 record so far this year, with both teams only having played one weekend. Villanova went 1-1 against both San Diego State and Jacksonville University last weekend, beating Nicholls State as well.

Last season, the Wildcats finished fourth in the Big East, closing the year out just above .500 both overall and in conference play.

Villanova has four freshmen to the Nittany Lions’ eight, and experience can definitely play a role in early-season matchups like these. Penn State’s freshmen will have to stay hot this weekend if they plan on generating the same kind of success they found last week.

Penn State will face off against Villanova at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and again at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Florida Atlantic

FAU is currently 1-3 on the season, with their one victory coming in a one point win over Northern Illinois. The Owls finished fifth in C-USA East last year, going 7-17 overall and finishing at just below .500 in conference play.

Last week, FAU’s losses came respectively by margins of four, eleven and nine runs. The Nittany Lions certainly look like the better team at this point in the season, but it’s still very early in the year, and to sweep the Owls, Penn State’s offense is going to need to get in front early and keep its foot on the petal.

Penn State will face off against FAU at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and again at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Iowa State

Iowa State is currently 4-1 on the season, following a successful outing to Hawaii last weekend.

The Cyclones finished fifth in the Big 12 last year, with an overall record of 37-25 and a conference record of 7-11. Big 12 softball is nothing to take lightly, as Iowa State took on four ranked opponents in conference play last year. While the Cyclones came away with only one ranked win, they showed that they are able to compete with high level teams, and their start to 2020 could foreshadow some conference success coming their way later this spring.

The Cyclones high-powered offense is averaging nearly seven runs per game, and Penn State’s pitching and defense needs to stay on their toes as to not let Iowa State run away with the game on offense.

Penn State will face off against Iowa State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.