Following a split against Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Penn State offense just wasn’t able to put the pieces together in its final game of the weekend.

In a low scoring Sunday morning matchup, Penn State fell to Kennesaw State 2-1 in the final game of the I-75 Challenge.

Penn State’s offense found a nice rhythm early, and although the Nittany Lions were held scoreless in the first, they still recorded two hits and placed runners in scoring position.

A walk and a single for the Nittany Lions meant Destiny Weber had her work cut out for her, laying down a well placed sacrifice bunt to get a run on the board.

From there it was a defensive battle until the fourth, when a Weber double gave the blue and white a runner in scoring position with no outs. Nonetheless, the half ended with Weber stranded on second, and the score still 1-0.

Three well-timed hits brought a run in for the Owls in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the score back to even. Bailey Parshall didn’t panic, however, and the game stayed even all the way until the seventh inning.

It looked promising for Penn State in the top of the seventh, with Lilia Crouthamel doubling to start the inning. She attempted to score off of a single from Melina Livingston, but was called out at the plate.

Penn State was able to shut down Kennesaw State in the bottom of the seventh, but the Owls handled business in extras, turning a double play to end the first half of the eighth and getting a run off an RBI double shortly after to win the game.

Stranding runners cost Penn State

One of the Nittany Lions’ goals going into the weekend was to have more purposeful appearances at the plate. However, on Sunday morning, missed opportunities were the story of the game for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State left eight total runners stranded over the course of the game and managed to put up only one run.

Offensively, the team is certainly making strides, but timely hits and quality at bats are what will bump the Nittany Lions up to the next level.

Bailey Parshall continues to dominate

While impressive performances from Parshall are becoming more and more the norm each game, there is still much to be said about her high quality play of late.

Against Kennesaw State, Parshall entered the game in the fourth inning, and although she let up a run early, she was back to her dominant ways right after.

Parshall allowed five hits against the Owls, but recorded nine strikeouts in four innings.

Looking forward

With Sunday’s loss, the Nittany Lions’ record on the year now sits at 8-12.

While Penn State still has two more invitationals to worry about, conference play is only two weeks away for the Nittany Lions.

For a Penn State team that started the year hot, these next two weeks will be important as to give them the opportunity to get some momentum back before facing Big Ten opposition.