On Friday night, Penn State softball opened their season with two wins, one over California Berkeley and the other against host Florida International.

The game against Cal started off slow, with no real production coming from either side, aside from a walked Cal batter scoring off of a single in the second inning.

An explosive double in the fourth by Penn State’s Kennedy Legg gave the Nittany Lions a runner in scoring position with no outs, but the blue and white comeback attempt was quickly postponed, as Legg was stranded on third to end the inning.

A Cal double following an error by Penn State’s Michelle Leone gave the Golden Bears another run, widening the deficit to two scores.

Nittany Lion freshman L.A Matthews sparked the comeback effort for Penn State late in the fifth, singling early in the inning and eventually scoring off of a single up the middle by fellow freshman Kaitlyn Morrison. Morrison herself was able to score later in the inning, this time off of a Legg single.

The game was stagnant until late, when a 1-2-3 top seven by Bailey Parshall gave the Nittany Lions a hefty portion of momentum. Outfielder Melina Livingston worked the count to full, and was able to get a base on balls to start off the bottom of the seventh. Morrison stepped up to the plate yet again, and a hard hit double to left field brought Livingston home, giving the Nittany Lions a 1-0 start to the season.

Against FIU, Morrison started the game off with a single before she was eventually stranded. The Panthers got on the scoreboard first after plating one run on two hits in the first inning.

The Nittany Lions scored their first run of the game in the second inning on a Matthews RBI single to left field to score Leone. It was in the third inning when the Nittany Lions took the lead after Bisi doubled down the left field line and scored on a Legg RBI single.

Freshman Vanessa Oatley, in her first start for the Nittany Lions, was pulled after 2.1 innings in the circle and replaced by sophomore Kylee Lingenfelter after FIU tied the game at two. Lingenfelter was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam as her defense turned an inning ended double play.

After scoreless play from the fourth through the sixth inning, Penn State took a 3-2 lead on a fly out from Bisi, scoring Matthews and pushed ahead by two runs after Leone singled to right field and Livingston scored an unearned run after the Panthers elected to throw out Swedburg at second.

The Nittany Lions were able to pull out a 4-2 win against the Panthers after Parshall came in and struck out two batters with two runners on in relief of Lingenfelter.

No adjustment time needed for Penn State youngsters

On a roster that lost a lot of talent over the offseason, Penn State freshmen were among the biggest contributors on either side during Friday night’s game against Cal.

In her first collegiate game ever, Penn State’s L.A. Matthews went 2-for-3, scoring the first run of the season for the Nittany Lions in the first game of the doubleheader. Matthews also recorded a steal against Cal. Against FIU, Matthews singled to center to plate the first run of the game

Penn State freshman Kaitlyn Morrison also had quite the debut, driving a clutch single up the middle in the fifth inning to score Matthews and tie the game, before later walking off with a double to the left side. Morrison finished the game at 2-3 with 2 RBIs.

Against FIU, freshman Vanessa Oatley saw her first start in the circle for the Nittany Lions. Although she only pitched for 2.1 innings and gave up two runs, she was able to keep the Panthers at bay and give her team a chance to win.

Penn State pitching not perfect, but a great building point

Against Cal, Penn State pitcher Bailey Parshall exhibited a great deal of stamina, lasting the whole game, recording four strikeouts and allowing only one earned run.

Not only did Parshall go the distance in the first game, she also earned her first save of the season in the nightcap against FIU, coming in and striking out two batters with two runners on to end the game.

Parshall was a leader for the Nittany Lions last season, finishing the year at eighth in the Big Ten in total strikeouts and first in the conference in total saves. Parshall is expected to bear even more of the load for the blue and white pitching staff this season.

Oatley and Lingenfelter proved that they can keep opponents at bay and give the team a chance to win in the batter’s box and on the field.

Lingenfelter came in with the game tied in relief of Oatley and pitched three scoreless innings, a frame in which Penn State pulled in front and scored the two runs needed to win the game.

Top hitters produced, but runners were stranded

Morrison, Legg and Matthews led the way in the first game from the batter's box with two hits each. Morrison, in her first collegiate game, had two RBIs while Legg had the third RBI of the game.

In the second game, Bisi came up big by batting in two RBIs, which proved to be the difference in the end.

Despite the success at the plate, Penn State stranded several runners throughout the two games, which could have led to larger win margins in the end.

Later in the season, when the Nittany Lions face tougher opponents, those stranded runners could be the difference between a win and a loss.