Penn State is returning almost its entire pitching staff, which means it’s returning a lot of experience, potential and talent.

Two sophomores — Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfinger — and two seniors — Hannah Shields and Madey Smith — make up the returners for the Nittany Lions. Two newcomers in Logan Black and Vanessa Oatley will be added into the mix.

With several top Big Ten pitchers returning for the 2020 season, the Penn State pitchers need to be ready to come out and dominate every game.

Bailey Parshall (sophomore)

Parshall led the way for the Nittany Lions’ pitching staff last season and nothing should change for the 2020 season. Her ability to finish batters off in the box is rivaled by no other pitcher on the team.

As a freshman, Parshall tied a program record for single game strikeouts with 15 and is tied for ninth all-time in program history for strikeouts with 184. In addition, her strikeout total ranked eighth in the Big Ten and 52nd in the NCAA.

Her overall record was 11-17, something she will be looking to improve upon this upcoming season. Out of her 45 appearances and 168.1 innings in the circle during her rookie season, Parshall made 26 starts — the most on the team — and five saves, which ranked first in the Big Ten and 13th in the NCAA.

With one season under her belt, sophomore Parshall is likely coach Amanada Lehotak’s go-to pitcher for big starts and crucial save situations.

Kylee Lingenfelter (sophomore)

Also a rising sophomore, Lingenfelter will also be competing for starts and other appearances in the circle for the Nittany Lions.

In her rookie season, Lingenfelter was second behind only Parshall in appearances with 37, game started with 13 and innings pitched with 87. Her 2.90 earned run average was the best on the team.

Lingenfelter is one of the top returning pitchers for Penn State for the 2020 season and will be solid in the circle for not only starts but also relief appearances.

Seniors

Hannah Shields and Madey Smith will be entering their final seasons for Penn State, both of whom will contribute mainly to the relief efforts in the circle.

Shields, a State College native, is entering her second season for the Nittany Lions, as she spent the first two years of her softball career at Delaware State.

During her junior season, Shields allowed the least number of walks per seven innings in the NCAA at 0.71. She also made 12 starts out of 25 appearances.

Shields is a player capable of getting into the mix for starts but will likely see most of her action come in the form of relief.

Smith will see the majority of her time in the circle in relief. She is capable of lasting a couple innings and staying strong throughout.

Smith will need to prove herself early on in the season during spring tournaments in order to see more time as Nittany Lions approach Big Ten play.

Newcomers

There will be two new faces added to Penn State’s pitching staff; one being a junior and the other being a freshman.

Logan Black will be playing for Penn State for her final two years after transferring in from Creighton.

During her time with the Blue Jays, she was one of the three top pitchers on the team. Last season, in 22 appearances, Black pitched the most innings on the team with 102.1 and was second on the team in strikeouts with 85.

Now a Nittany Lion, Black could certainly compete for starts as well as relief appearances. She will need to prove her abilities during spring tournaments in order to be trusted in the circle against potent lineups in the Big Ten.

Vanessa Oatley is the final newcomer for the Nittany Lions and she will be a player to keep an eye on.

Ranked in the top 75 of her class of prospects by Extra Inning Softball and FloSoftball, Oatley has plenty of accomplishments to her name, including a state championship in Rhode Island with the Prout School, a national championship with her club team Georgia Impact as well as being a two time all-state first teamer.

In addition, during the 2018 high school season, she claimed a 0.19 earned run average and 213 strikeouts. Oatley will be able to compete for starting spots as well as relief opportunities, but will need to prove her ability to compete at the college level.

The Big Picture

Parshall and Lingenfelter will be the top two returners for Penn State. They will be leaned on heavily mainly for starting duties as well as occasional relief appearances.

Shields and Black are wildcards going into the season. Both are capable of making starts, however, they will need to compete with Parshall and Lingenfelter for those starting opportunities, which will be no easy task. Smith will likely see most of her appearances as a reliever.

Oatley could very well take the path that Parshall did during her first season as a Nittany Lion.

Both dominated during their high school and club careers. Parshall quickly adjusted and dominated at the college level, making lots of starts and putting up impressive numbers.