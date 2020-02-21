Yet another early season invitational awaits Penn State this weekend, with the Easton Bama Bash kicking off on Friday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will face off against Louisville, No. 10 Alabama and Wichita State over the course of the weekend.

Following a somewhat underwhelming outing last weekend, Penn State will now square off against some of the toughest competition it’ll see all season.

While it would be easy for players to get overexcited for occasions like this, the Nittany Lions are staying locked in and preparing as they would for any other weekend.

“It’s the same preparation,” coach Amanda Lehotak said. “We’re doing the same scouting reports, and we’ll do the same sequences off the machines. I think it’s more them individually as athletes, they have to figure out how to prepare and how to come out and play this week.”

Louisville

The Louisville Cardinals are the Nittany Lions’ first opponent of the week, with the game set for Friday morning.

While the Cardinals record rests at a meek 2-7, a victory over ranked Ole Miss proves that Louisville can turn it on at any time.

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Roby is a standout on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals. Roby currently leads the team in homers, totaling four at this point in the season. She also acts as the ace for Louisville, currently boasting a 1.91 ERA.

After Penn State’s offensive struggles last week, the Cardinals will serve as a good introductory test for the weekend and will provide the blue and white with an opportunity to thrive in the batter’s box against high quality pitching.

Penn State will face off against Louisville at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Alabama

The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will serve as Penn State’s first ranked opponent this season.

Not only did Alabama make it to the College World Series last year, it also hosted the tournament.

Alabama is another level of adversary than what Penn State has been matched up against thus far. The Crimson Tide currently hold a worse record than the Nittany Lions at 4-5, however.

The Crimson Tide have taken on a tough schedule thus far this year, with four of its five losses coming against ranked opponents.

Alabama does boast an 8-0 win over No. 1 Washington, and took No. 9 Florida State into extra innings as well, and it’s clear that they are capable of performing in big games. To even split the series against the Crimson Tide would be a huge showing for the blue and white.

Penn State will face off against Alabama at 7 p.m. on Friday night, then again at 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Wichita State

Penn State’s final test of the weekend comes in the form of Wichita State.

Wichita State is sitting at just below .500 this year, and while it did drop its last three games, it still has some big margin wins on the year. The Shockers have four wins by ten or more runs this year, which is significantly more than most other teams in the nation can say.

Junior outfielder Neleigh Herring is a menace at the plate for Wichita State, batting .432 with four homers and 15 RBI’s on the season. She will be matched up quite nicely against Penn State’s Bailey Parshall, who is having a rather impressive start to the year herself.

Penn State will face off against Wichita State at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, and again at 12 p.m. on Sunday.