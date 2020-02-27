After a subpar showing last weekend in Alabama, Penn State has an opportunity to redeem itself.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Atlanta and Kennesaw for a five-game slate at the I-75 Challenge on Feb. 28 through March 1 with games against Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

The team knew going into last weekend that it would be facing some of the best competition it would face all season, especially against host and 2019 NCAA College World Series qualifier Alabama.

Coach Amanda Lehotak emphasized the need to pay attention to small details in big moments heading into Penn State’s next tournament in Georgia.

“I would like us to be more resilient when we have a successful moment. If we score runs, we need to have a shutdown inning on defense,” Lehotak said. “If they score runs, we need to have an answer inning where we score back runs. We need to be better in those small moments going into this weekend.”

Georgia State

Penn State will start play on Friday at 1 p.m. in a doubleheader against Georgia State.

The Panthers currently carry a 3-11 record and have matched up against three ranked opponents so far this season in Michigan, Florida and Georgia.

Sydney Stavro leads Georgia State on both sides of the ball, starting in every game so far as well as boasting a .310 batting average with a team-high 13 hits and four doubles.

A match up with the Panthers should provide a good first test to start the weekend for the Nittany Lions.

Georgia Tech

For its second doubleheader of the weekend, Penn State will match up against Georgia Tech starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

With a 5-8 record, the Yellow Jackets have seen their fair share of close games and blowouts in the early goings of the 2020 season, much like the Nittany Lions.

So far, Georgia Tech has matched up with No. 1 Washington twice, both losses and both in close games. The Yellow Jackets played tough at home against Washington, turning in 11-6 and 2-1 decisions in favor of the Huskies.

Offensively, Georgia Tech is led by Cameron Stanford, who leads the team with a .343 batting average and is tied for a team high eight RBIs, and Emma Kauf, who has a .333 batting average, is tied with Stanford in RBIs and boasts a team high 11 runs scored and 14 hits.

Kennesaw State

Penn State will hit the road from Atlanta to Kennesaw to face the Owls on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Owls should provide the Nittany Lions with their most difficult contest of the weekend as they boast a 13-1 record and a current seven-game win streak

Out of its batting order, the Owls have five players with over a .400 batting average. The top two out of that group overall are Cheyanne Sales, who has a .462 batting average, 18 hits and a team-high 18 RBIs, and Brea Dickey, who has a .426 batting average, 12 RBIs and 20 hits.

Kennesaw State has scored eight or more runs in eight of its 13 wins so far this season and has outscored its opponents by eight runs or more six times. Its offense is capable of putting up big numbers, but the teams it has been facing wouldn’t exactly qualify as power teams.

The Owls have not been battle-tested early in the season as Penn State has been. Out of the eight teams they have defeated, there are no ranked opponents and only four of those teams currently have winning records.