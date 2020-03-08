Penn State dominated on both sides of the ball against Western Michigan on Sunday morning.

The Nittany Lions took down the Broncos 3-0 in the weekend’s final matchup.

Penn State hit the ground running against Western Michigan, with Kennedy Legg recording a hit in the first at-bat of the game, then moving into scoring position the next play due to a Kaitlyn Morrison sacrifice bunt.

Legg scored later in the inning, followed by another run off of a Kathryn Rex RBI up the middle. Bailey Parshall later struck out the side to end the first inning with the blue and white leading 2-0.

The second inning was uneventful for both sides, but Penn State found its spark again in the third, scoring off of a ground-rule double by Rex, widening the margin to three runs.

While Penn State’s lead didn’t grow any further, all Bronco efforts were shut down, giving the Nittany Lions a shutout win to end the weekend.

Bailey Parshall again stands out in the circle

Penn State’s Bailey Parshall is no stranger to quality performances, but against the Broncos, Parshall outdid herself.

Parshall pitched the whole game, facing 24 batters and striking out 12.

Parshall only allowed three hits in the shutout against the Broncos and hopes to ride this momentum through next weekend and into Big Ten play.

Breakout morning for Kathryn Rex

Before Sunday morning, Rex had not been much of a producer for the blue and white, with scattered at-bats here and there but no solidified role.

Against Western Michigan, however, Rex commanded the offense, with two hits and two RBIs, one in the form of a ground-rule double.

After today, it would be reasonable to assume Rex’s role will become a bit more prominent in the future. While she may not get an at-bat every game, games like Sunday’s prove that if given the chance, she has the potential to deliver.

Looking forward

After Sunday’s win over Western Michigan, Penn State finds itself with only a week until conference play begins.

The second leg of the Clearwater Spring Break Invitation takes place this upcoming weekend and will provide a chance for the Nittany Lions to gain some momentum before facing off against Big Ten adversaries.

Conference play for the blue and white opens up on Wednesday, March 18th, as Penn State will match up against Pitt in the Nittany Lions’ first home game of the season.