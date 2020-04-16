Penn State relied heavily on its underclassmen in its shortened season.

The majority of the Nittany Lions' lineup consisted of underclassmen, and the success of some of those players make coach Amanda Lehotak optimistic for 2021.

“I think we always had at least seven underclassmen on the field every game we played this spring,” Lehotak said in a conference call last week. “They got some experience, [but] they didn't get all the experience. They didn't get any Big Ten experience. They didn't get a Beard Field experience, but hopefully they got enough. That will make us even better going into next year.”

Underclassmen like sophomore pitcher Bailey Parshall led the way, and she was ready for Big Ten play.

“She was just coming off of Big Ten pitcher of the week [honors],” Lehotak said. “She was doing really well, she was feeling good, she was confident and we really expected her to have a really good Big Ten conference season.”

In the 2020 season, Parshall's 2.51 earned run average was the lowest on the team. Additionally, she allowed on average only 1.12 batters on base per inning pitched.

Parshall, along with a handful of other performances the freshmen brought to last season, has the team in high spirits that the next season will be even better than the last.

Freshman shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison was one of the seven underclassmen on the field every game. Morrison was one of the leading hitters on the team in the 2020 season with a .271 batting average, good for fourth highest on the team.

In the field and on the mound the freshmen class showed its skill. Vanessa Oatley had a 4.11 ERA to go along with a WHIP of 1.43. While Oatley’s win-loss count was two wins in seven games, Coach Lehotak said she gained some big wins for the team.

The underclassmen had taken the field in almost every game this season, allowing them to gain experience through their highs and lows Lehotak said.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Decade's best 30: Penn State softball wins 16-inning marathon to advance in NCAA Tournament In 2011, Penn State was fresh off its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2006 and trotted onto Beard Field, under the lights, in hopes of clinching a spot in the NCAA Regional Final.

“When you have underclassmen on the field, as everybody knows, some days are going to look amazing, other days, you're going to look like you have seven underclassmen on the field,” Lehotak said.

Lehotak added that if anyone were to watch the team in person, their resilience would be a memorable attribute of the team.

“[They have an] ability to bounce back and they just kept getting better,” Lehotak said. “They [are] fun to watch. They are athletic, and we have some elite speed in the lineup.”

One factor that could have contributed to the team’s success this season was the team’s chemistry, which Lehotak said was the best it ever has been.

“The past couple of years they said they like each other, they have fun together, but they sure they really just love each other,” Lehotak said. “They did a really good job of working on their chemistry. Before we would have shown them how to work on their chemistry, [but] they took it upon themselves to work on their chemistry.”

While chemistry helped the team to grow both on and off the field, experience overall is what propelled forward its growth.

“I don't think we played our best ball yet, which is good,” Lehotak said. “We don't want to until conference [play] - but we were starting to play really good softball, right when [the season] ended.”