It was a rough start to the morning, but Penn State battled back for the split.

After losing 10-2 in five innings to Seton Hall, the Nittany Lions broke out the bats for an 8-0 five-inning win of their own against Robert Morris.

Seton Hall raced out to an early 10-0 lead in the first game, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings and four in the third.

Penn State finally broke the scoring column in the third when Maggie Finnegan hit an RBI single, scoring Dani Fey and making the score 10-1, still in favor of the Pirates.

After the fourth inning, the Nittany Lions were able to string some hits together. In the fourth, Fey hit a double, but was eventually stranded, and two doubles by Kennedy Legg and Melina Livingston in the fifth pushed another run across the plate, making the score 10-2.

Despite the late offensive push, the game ended in five innings with the final score being a 10-2 win for Seton Hall.

Against Robert Morris in the second game, Penn State took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when Melina Livingston hit an RBI triple and Lilia Crouthamel hit a double, scoring two more runs.

In the fourth, Melina Livingston walked with the bases loaded to make the score 4-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The offensive surge continued for Penn State in the fifth inning when Crouthamel hit her second double of the day, then scored on an RBI single from Amanda Grieco, who eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Continuing in the fifth, after two walks, Livingston doubled and pushed two runs across the plate, making the score 8-0, which would hold as the final after five innings when Robert Morris couldn’t produce a run.

Pitching staff needs improvement

Parshall has established herself as the ace in the lineup since the beginning of the season, but Penn State can’t accomplish its post-season goals with just one dominant pitcher.

So far this weekend, both games Parshall started have ended in complete game shutout victories with a total of 24 strikeouts.

Hannah Shields, in her second start of the season, lasted just one inning and gave up four runs, all earned, against Seton Hall en route to a 10-2 loss in five innings.

Vanessa Oatley and Kylee Lingenfelter have been second fiddle to Parshall with Oatley taking a majority of starting spots when Parshall isn’t starting.

Oatley will need to step up her game heading into the final weekend in Clearwater and conference play. Yes, she is still a freshman playing her first year at the collegiate level, but the time has come for her to raise her level of play, especially heading into the always-difficult Big Ten Conference schedule.

Finnegan and Crouthamel work their way into starting lineups

On a team where underclassmen dominate the starting lineups, two more youngsters have been making an impact.

Finnegan, a freshman, and Crouthamel, a sophomore, have been on the rise lately in terms of offensive production and came up big in Saturday’s matchups.

Finnegan’s RBI single against Seton Hall accounted for one of the two runs scored against the Pirates in the first matchup and started in every game thus far in Clearwater.

Crouthamel hit two doubles in the second game against Robert Morris, scoring two runs before crossing the plate herself.

The beginning of the season was slow for these two, but if they keep up the offensive production, expect to see them making more appearances in the starting lineup and off the bench for Penn State.

Slow starts continue

Once Penn State got its offense going, it couldn’t be stopped.

However, it’s getting the offense going that’s the problem for the blue and white and starting strong in the circle when someone other than Parshall is pitching.

The team had a hit here and there against Seton Hall, but couldn’t push a run across the plate until the third inning when the Pirates had already scored ten runs.

Once they got a run on the board, the Nittany Lion defense did not give up a run the rest of the game against Seton Hall and carried that momentum on both sides of the ball when playing Robert Morris.

Shields couldn’t get anything to work against the Pirates during the lone inning she spent in the circle, putting Penn State in the hole early.

Starts like these cannot continue past spring break when Penn State starts its conference schedule against high level opponents in the Big Ten.