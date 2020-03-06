Late-game offensive pushes told the story in both games for Penn State.

After claiming a 2-0 victory against Yale in the first game thanks to some last-inning magic, Penn State fell to Bowling Green 4-0 in the nightcap, with the Falcons pulling away late.

It was a stalemate throughout the game against Yale as both teams were able to get runners on base but couldn’t find that clutch hit to push runs across the plate.

Penn State finally broke through in the top of the seventh inning when Dani Fey hit a single, scoring two runs, which would account for the only runs of the game.

Bailey Parshall and the defense put up the shutout against the Bulldogs to win the game 2-0.

Bowling Green took the early 1-0 in the second inning on an error and two hits and added two more runs in the fifth, making the score 3-0.

After the Falcons added another run in the sixth, Penn State’s seventh inning rally fell short, leaving the final score at 4-0 in favor of Bowling Green.

Parshall dominates the circle

Parshall has already proven that she is coach Amanda Lehotak’s number one pitcher, but she keeps adding to her stat sheet.

Against Yale, the sophomore lefty fanned 14 batters in the shutout effort and allowed just three hits.

While she did not come into the second game for relief efforts like she has in previous weeks, Parshall would have slowed the Bowling Green offense late in the game in order to give Penn State a chance to rally for the win.

Nevertheless, Parshall’s pitching suffocated any offensive power the Bulldogs had.

The need for offense

Lehotak mentioned last week how her Nittany Lions averaged around seven hits per game, about a hit an inning, but that statistic is largely skewed due to the fact that Penn State usually gets the bulk of its hits every game in one big inning.

Likewise, Penn State can get runners on base every inning, but for the most part, lack that clutch hit to bring runs across the plate.

Although Fey provided the clutch single that ultimately gave Penn State the victory against Yale, three runners were stranded in the game against the Bulldogs, including two in the first inning.

Against Bowling Green, the blue and white stranded five runners in what would become a shutout victory for the Falcons.

Fey and Legg provide offensive spark

When Penn State needed a lift, Fey and Kennedy Legg came through on offense and gave the team a chance to win in both games.

Fey came up big off the bench against Yale when she hit the double RBI single, turning out to be the only runs of the game against the Bulldogs, giving Penn State the victory.

In the second game, Fey got on base along with Legg in the fifth inning when the Nittany Lions tried to put together some offensive rhythm but nobody was able to push either runner across the plate.

Legg went 2-3 in the second game with a double in the first inning and another hit in the fifth, but was stranded both times.

While Fey hasn’t started every game for Penn State, she stepped up when called upon in the batter’s box against Yale.

The return of Legg to the lineup after an injury sidelined her last season has only helped the team. Gathering most of her starts as the designated player, Lehotak is clearly confident in Legg’s efforts on the offensive end.

Together, Fey and Legg hold veteran status on a young but talented Penn State team, providing a much needed example and experience level that will be crucial as the team nears conference play.