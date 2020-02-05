Penn State will kick off its 2020 season in Miami at the Felsburg Invitational, hosted by Florida International this weekend.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play five games against four opponents in the forecasted 80 degree heat.

University of California (Berkeley)

Penn State will play Cal twice over the long weekend. The first game will be on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and the second will be on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Golden Bears finished last season with a 28-27 overall record and a 5-18 record in the Pac-12. They are returning two Pac-12 postseason honorees in three time All-Conference selection Lindsay Rood and All-Freshman Team selection Makenna Smith.

Much like the Nittany Lions, the Golden Bears are a young team with four sophomores and 10 freshmen. The outcomes of these games will depend on what group of underclassmen contributes most in the batter’s box and on defense.

Florida International University

In its second game of the invitational, Friday at 5 p.m., Penn State will match up against host Florida International.

The Panthers had an overall record of 26-25 last season and a C-USA conference record of 7-16. They are returning four of their top six hitting leaders from last season, including All-Conference Freshman Team selection Alexis Johns and four of their top five pitchers.

With a group of experienced and talented returners, FIU could give the Nittany Lions the best competition they will see during the weekend.

Syracuse

Penn State will face Syracuse on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Syracuse had a 21-32 overall record during 2019 and an 8-16 record in the ACC. With just five freshmen, the Orange return an experienced lineup, despite only having two seniors.

Something to take into consideration when looking at the Orange’s record is the amount of power teams that make up the ACC, including Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Syracuse is a team that has experienced its share of blowout losses to the likes of dominant conference opponents, much like the Nittany Lions.

In two matchups last year, Penn State and Syracuse split with the Nittany Lions claiming a narrow 3-2 win and Syracuse owning an 11-1 victory in five innings.

Michigan State

Penn State will face a familiar opponent in fellow Big Ten member Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at 12:20 p.m.

Last season, Michigan State had an overall record of 16-34 and a conference record of 4-18. The bar isn’t set too high to improve this season for the Spartans, but they sure would love to claim an early season victory over a Big Ten opponent in Penn State.

Michigan State has had its share of experience in the loss column from last season. However, this team is experienced, returning the bulk of its hitting leaders from 2019 as well as second team All-Conference selection Caitie Ladd.

In 2019, the Nittany Lions took two of three games against the Spartans in East Lansing. One was a 3-0 shutout win and the other by a score of 7-4. The loss was only a one run difference by a score of 8-7.