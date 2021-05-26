The 2021 softball season has come and gone for the Nittany Lions, and it was a season that could best be defined as a rebuilding year.

Head coach Clarisa Crowell looked to make her mark on the program in her first year after being brought over from Miami University in Ohio — but the Big Ten greeted her rudely.

The blue and white ended the season with a disappointing 7-34 record, which put it at last place in the Big Ten. The team went 4-11 at home, 3-11 on the road and 0-12 at neutral sites.

Crowell’s squad’s most impressive series of the season came in its matchup against Rutgers, where the Nittany Lions grabbed three of four from the Scarlet Knights and amassed their only single game double-digit run total of the season.

Penn State ended on a high note as it upset Minnesota 4-1 in the final game of the season before the Golden Gophers headed off to the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma City.

Going into next season, Penn State has one advantage that only a few other teams in the Big Ten can claim — the team only lost three seniors. Among the trio, just two were consistent starters in Dani Fey and Kennedy Legg.

Penn State will bring back a pitching staff that had some great outings, but saw its ERAs inflated by a few poor ones. Ace Bailey Parshall will have one more go as she prepares for her senior season.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, native has been a stalwart in the Nittany Lions rotation for three seasons, holding a career 2.91 ERA. In 2022, Parshall will look to close in on the 500-career strikeout mark, even after a pandemic-shortened sophomore season.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

The always-fired up Vanessa Oatley will return for some more fun in the circle as well. The southpaw sophomore, perhaps best known for her exuberant celebrations while pitching, led the pitching staff in wins with three and posted a 4.26 ERA in 2021.

Besides rough games against Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan, Oatley had a strong season, which included seven innings of shutout ball against Iowa and six innings of shutout pitching against Minnesota in the final game.

Rounding out the pitching staff is Kylee Lingenfelter. The rising senior has seen her ERA jump in the three seasons she’s been pitching.

In her freshman campaign, the Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, native pitched to the tune of a 2.90 ERA. If she can rediscover that version of herself, Penn State will feature a three-headed pitching monster with the ability to shut down many offenses.

The offense is where Penn State’s struggles were most present, though. The Nittany Lions ended the season with a .180 team batting average — well below the Mendoza Line.

If the team hopes to improve on its 7-34 record, the batting average will almost certainly have to increase. If Melina Livingston can build on her strong .279 mark from this season, it’ll be a good start for the Nittany Lions.

Catcher Ally Kurland bringing power to the lineup with her team-high five home runs on the season will also help, but these two alone won’t be enough to push Penn State into the upper echelon of the Big Ten.

Everyday players like Maggie Finnegan, Kaitlyn Morrison and Lilia Crouthamel will have to raise their sub-.200 batting averages.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

For Penn State to really take advantage of the opportunity presented in the form of its returning players, the Nittany Lions will have to be able to go toe-to-toe with the best teams the Big Ten has to offer.

In the Big Ten, it all starts with the University of Michigan. The Wolverines will return with arguably the best pitcher in the Big Ten in Alex Storako, who finished with a 1.05 ERA in 28 appearances in 2021.

The team will lose its 1-A starter to Storako in senior Meghan Beaubien, who held a 1.24 ERA. The Wolverines are also losing some key components in their offense, but are keeping potentially the most impactful of all in junior Lexie Blair, who batted .406 this season.

The team will lose its home run leaders, Lou Allan and Taylor Bump, but Julia Jimenez, who has some power, will return as Michigan looks to take first place in the Big Ten once again.

The next tough foe Penn State will have to work to dethrone will likely be Minnesota. Similar to Michigan, the Golden Gophers will retain their best pitcher Autumn Pease, who had a 1.75 ERA in 23 appearances.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, though, it will lose its best hitter in MaKenna Partain, who batted .329. The team will retain its home run leader — junior Natalie DenHartog, who slashed 15 round-trippers this season.

Aiming to knock off the top two teams might be a bit of a stretch for the last-place Nittany Lions, but a competitive series against Michigan and the ability to pull out a win against Minnesota shows that at their best, they have the talent to challenge them and are primed for a better year in 2022.