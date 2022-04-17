After splitting the first two games of its Easter weekend series with Indiana, Penn State looked to earn a tie-breaking victory over the Hoosiers.

Amid a barnburner of a ball game, it did just that, emerging with an 8-6 victory to take the series.

The game got off to a quick start, as Indiana scored in the first inning once again, with junior second baseman Cora Bassett stealing home to give her squad a quick advantage.

The blue and white quickly responded in the bottom of the first, as senior designated player Ally Kurland hit a two run homer that brought herself and junior catcher Cassie Lindmark home.

Penn State just kept rolling from there, as Kurland sent her second ball soaring over the fence to expand the Nittany Lion lead even further in the third inning.

Indiana answered with a bomb of its own, as senior Brittany Ford’s home run brought two runners home to cut into Penn State’s lead.

Junior Lexie Black got herself involved in the apparent dinger derby, hammering a homer over the fence to allow both herself and fellow third-year player Maggie Finnegan to score.

Two more Hoosier moonshots would come from Bassett and sophomore Brooke Benson, but the Nittany Lions would prevail nonetheless.

Face-paced clash

The offense came fast and effectively for both the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers in this contest. With six home runs and 18 hits between the two teams, this was truly an offensive showdown.

This sense of competition was lacking in the first two games between these two teams, as they were each decided by a margin of at least six runs.

It seemed like a fire had been lit under both dugouts, and both wanted to win the series and earn a crucial Big Ten win.

And above all else, both teams just wanted to hit the ball really, really hard. And in the end, it was the Nittany Lions who escaped with the win.

Ally Kurland explodes

Nobody has produced more highlights at the plate for Penn State in 2022 than Ally Kurland, and she proved that once again on Sunday against the visiting Hooisers.

Her pair of home runs increased her season total to 16 on the season, good enough for third in the Big Ten.

Her two early homers set the tone for how the game would shape up in the end.

Kurland has been crucial all season for her team’s lineup, and that was certainly prevalent in Sunday’s easter clash.

Playing to their potential

Kurland wasn’t the only Nittany Lion who made a strong impact.

Black, who has been a consistent hitter all year, tallied her first home run in the month of April.

Lindmark, who’s eagle-eye at the plate has become well-documented, got herself walked to set up Kurland’s two-run homer early in the game.

Additionally, Finnegan, Lydia Coleman and Shelli Rivard all got themselves back home with intelligent base-running which allowed Penn State lead’s to stem from more than just big plays.

Even outside of the hitting, the blue and white made some strong plays on defense.

Black and Michelle Leone both got base runners attempting to steal out at opportune times

for the Nittany Lions, helping preserve Penn State’s lead even when Indiana kept on fighting until the end.

The only player who, arguably, didn’t play her very best was senior ace Bailey Parshall, who only struck out two batters while also accumulating a 6 ERA.

But if Parshall, the blue and white’s model of consistency for much of the season, is the team’s biggest problem in a big win, then the Nittany Lions are in great shape moving into its next week of conference competition.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Single-inning scoring runs plague Penn State softball against Indiana Penn State was unable to maintain its recent win streak on Saturday, falling to Indiana 11-4…