After standout seasons, Penn State softball stars earn all-conference honors

Penn State softball vs. Bucknell, Emily Maddock #3

Infielder Emily Maddock (3) laughs after being hit by two pitches at Penn State softball’s game against Bucknell at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions shutout the Bison 9-0.

 Ella Freda

Penn State softball has some elite talent.

Infielder Emily Maddock and Lexie Black along with pitcher Bailey Parshall were shouted out for the Big Ten Softball teams.

Maddock was announced on the All-Big Ten First Team while Black and Parshall were announced on the second team.

Maddock had a breakout year, batting an average of .456, jumping from a .222 and to become one of the Nittany Lion’s go-to hitters.

Black goes along with Maddock as she had her breakout year as well, earning an average of .323 when she previously hit for .250 last year.

Also, Parshall has had her best year, pitching for an ERA of 1.46.

