Living up to months of hype from the MMA community, former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal once again showed why he is one of the most exciting MMA prospects in the world.

On Tuesday night, Nickal moved to 3-0 in his short UFC career, besting Donovan Beard (7-1-0) in just 52 seconds via submission.

Following Nickal’s dominant win, social media reacted accordingly, with some of the biggest names in MMA and celebrities alike chiming in, as Nickal officially earned his spot in the UFC.

My God.Bo Nickal is something else. He wins in less than a minute via triangle. Dropped his opponent with one big overhand right, then showed incredible grappling to get the sub. He is unreal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 28, 2022

Bo Nickal just demolished Donovan Beard (7-1) in less than a minute on #DWCS. That was ridiculous. Dude is unbelievably legit. My goodness. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 28, 2022

Several MMA stars were also very impressed with Nickal’s performance.

Congrats Bo Nickal great performance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2022

JUST LIKE THAT! Bo Nickal is one of the best prospects in MMA history, PERIOD. Can't wait for his UFC debut! @NoBickal #DWCS 👏🏽 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2022

Penn State wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist — David Taylor also go in on the action.

Oh my goodness @NoBickal is the truth — David Taylor (@magicman_psu) September 28, 2022

Some writers even suggested Nickal has the potential to be one of the best ever.

As someone who has spectated 1000s of lower-experienced pro MMA fighters, I can safely say I've never seen anyone like Bo Nickal. This is a first. #DWCS — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 28, 2022

We've rarely, if ever, seen a wrestler with Nickal's wrestling resume look so good on his feet this early in his career. I know the fights aren't lasting long but to be this effective early on with his hands, considering where he came from, is very special. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 28, 2022

With Nickal now entering the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in history, many expect him to quickly rise through the ranks.

There are maybe 3 or 4 people at middleweight who would be a favourite over Bo Nickal. Maybe.Seems like an exaggeration, but it's not. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2022

