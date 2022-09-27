Men's Wrestling Bo Nickal

Penn State's Bo Nickal cheers with the crowd after defeating Ohio State's Myles Martin during the Men's Wrestling match at Rec Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 2 Buckeyes 19-18.

 Edward Fan

Living up to months of hype from the MMA community, former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal once again showed why he is one of the most exciting MMA prospects in the world.

On Tuesday night, Nickal moved to 3-0 in his short UFC career, besting Donovan Beard (7-1-0) in just 52 seconds via submission.

Following Nickal’s dominant win, social media reacted accordingly, with some of the biggest names in MMA and celebrities alike chiming in, as Nickal officially earned his spot in the UFC.

Several MMA stars were also very impressed with Nickal’s performance.

Penn State wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist — David Taylor also go in on the action.

Some writers even suggested Nickal has the potential to be one of the best ever.

With Nickal now entering the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in history, many expect him to quickly rise through the ranks.

