The struggle bus pulled in early and often for Penn State in its first loss of the 2022-23 season.

A slow start in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Wear White game at the Bryce Jordan Center hurt the Lady Lions’ ability to wield a comeback against Virginia in a lopsided affair.

After starting the season 7-0 — its best mark since 1996 — with plenty of offense to go around on the court, the blue and white’s attack was stagnant at best, shooting just 2-for-15 in the quarter compared to the Cavaliers’ 50% from the field.

Virginia’s offense was efficient all-around to start the game, nailing a pair of 3-point shots in six attempts to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe — a trend continued for 40 straight minutes.

The combination of early shooting struggles from Penn State and a hot start from the field for the Cavaliers foreshadowed the eventual outcome of the game.

Behind a plethora of mistakes and a slow start on offense, coach Carolyn Kieger was “not pleased” with her team’s play in the first 10 minutes.

“I can’t put my finger on one issue because there was about 100 of them,” Kieger said.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Lions trailed Virginia 22-7, but the scoreboard wasn’t the only area they lacked by a large margin. The Cavaliers owned the glass during the opening frame, outpacing the home team 14-8 in the first 10 minutes of play.

To counter, Kieger sent junior forward Ali Brigham to patrol the paint for the blue and white, and her presence helped mount a comeback for it early in the second quarter. Despite a 7-0 run, Virginia answered the call, regaining its commanding lead.

The fourth-year coach commended the forward’s play Wednesday, especially her ability to contribute in several ways on offense.

“Ali Brigham is just gonna keep doing a lot for us; she’s really cerebral,” Kieger said. “She’s continued to get better since last year, and I think you’re going to continue to see improvements with her.”

Despite the blue and white’s height advantage over the Cavaliers, it struggled to win the battle on the boards, being outpaced 41-33 by the final buzzer.

“Rebounding is by committee, it’s not one person’s job,” Kieger said, “it’s five people’s job on the defensive end to box out.”

At one point in the game, Penn State trailed by only 11 points, but any time it saw an opportunity to go on a run, the Hoos immediately shut down any hopes of a comeback to power them to their ninth victory of the season.

Throughout the final three quarters, the Lady Lions mounted an attempt at a comeback one possession at a time, but the slow start to the game proved to be too much to overcome as they never could cut their deficit to single digits.

Despite the opening quarter, the blue and white stayed close with an aggressive Virginia offense, only being outscored by six points combined in the final three frames.

“Ultimately we didn’t get the job done,” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “There’s stuff we got to work on, and that’s our mindset — not good enough.”

The Lady Lions will look to rebound off its first loss of the season with a road matchup in Minneapolis to kick off Big Ten play against Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s early on in the year, but we got to develop some sort of chemistry and we need to find out who’s going to be our starters right now to get us rolling in momentum, because it's been a big issue for all eight games right now,” Kieger said.

