From the jump, it was evident this game wasn’t going to be another shootout, instead a hard-fought defensive effort would be needed to limit the offensive production from both units.

With the opportunity to earn a split in the season series with Minnesota and extend its home winning streak to five games, Penn State lost 75-67 on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

In the conference foes’ last matchup earlier this season, both teams combined for 194 points in a thrilling Big Ten battle, as Minnesota earned a two-point double-overtime victory over Penn State in Minneapolis.

However, points were at a premium this go-around with both units combining for just 142 points in their second matchup of the year.

It was a one-woman show for the Golden Gophers to start the game behind Alanna Micheaux’s 10 first-quarter points, cementing the start of her dominance in the paint over Penn State’s forwards.

Containing the athletic post player wasn’t the only challenge for the blue and white, as it struggled to keep pace with Minnesota on the glass in the opening 10 minutes, trailing 16-7 in rebounds.

Specifically, second chance opportunities slowed the Lady Lions in the opening frame as Minnesota outpaced them 7-2 in offensive rebounds despite committing seven first-quarter turnovers.

Before closing out the quarter, the Golden Gophers secured two offensive rebounds in the waning seconds, ending strong behind freshman guard Mara Braun’s triple at the buzzer to put them up 15-11.

Stout defense continued into the second quarter, adding to the already growing turnover total for the conference foes. Neither offense could reignite the momentum from their last matchup, but Micheaux continued to find success in the paint for Minnesota.

After scoring double-digit points in the first quarter, the sophomore forward added another 10 points to her total in the second, giving the Golden Gophers a 33-26 lead heading into the break.

Out of halftime, it was evident a different Penn State team came to play, firing off an 8-0 run in the first minute of play to force Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen to call a timeout.

First it was senior guard Makenna Marisa nailing a 3-point bucket with the chance to make it a four-point play, but off the missed shot, an offensive rebound led to freshman guard Shay Ciezki hitting a 3-pointer of her own to make it a one-point game early in the second half.

Marisa began to take over in the third quarter for Penn State, helping it take its largest lead of the game late in the frame. The blue and white leading scorer hit for 13 of her team-high 25 points out of halftime, making it a game down the stretch.

Just after taking a five-point lead off of a Marisa bucket, the Lady Lions saw their lead disappear in the final two minutes after Micheaux again made her impact felt in the paint with an and-one bucket in the closing seconds, tying the score at 48 apiece.

To start the fourth quarter, Penn State kept it close on the scoreboard, but out of the media timeout and with just over three minutes left to play, Minnesota regained a comfortable lead to force blue and white coach Carolyn Kieger to call a timeout with just 50 seconds remaining.

Down seven and with less than a minute to go in the game, the Lady Lions needed a miracle to swing things in their favor, but Michaeux and company staved off any hope of a last-second comeback behind her game-high 31 points.

After a 9-2 record in nonconference play, Penn State’s Big Ten record moves to 2-6 after its second loss of the season to Minnesota. The Lady Lions will look to stop its three-game losing streak when welcoming Wisconsin at 5 p.m. on Sunday to the BJC.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE