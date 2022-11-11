Shayne Van Ness’ season debut has been in the works for quite some time, and it came to fruition in Penn State’s season opener versus Lock Haven.

Van Ness mans the 149-pound slot for the Nittany Lions after redshirting his freshman year due to injury. After rehabbing his injury to be ready for the 2022-23 campaign, Van Ness pinned Lock Haven’s Connor Eck to collect his first career dual meet win.

“With me being out for a year with injury, this has been a long time coming,” Van Ness said. “I only get to do this once, have my first match, so I wanted to make sure it was memorable and I think I did a pretty good job with that.”

Prior to Van Ness’ fall, there were a lot of questions surrounding the former highly-touted recruit. Van Ness only wrestled in two matches in an open tournament last season, meaning neither of his bouts counted toward the team’s dual meets.

The Somerville, New Jersey, native suffered a leg injury that caused him to miss some time in his senior year of high school and most of his first year of college, causing him to redshirt. This season is the first season Van Ness said he “felt like he was back to 100%.”

However, it was the mental struggles of grinding back from Van Ness’ injury that proved to be the toughest.

“It was more of a mental battle,” Van Ness said. “I did a lot of physical therapy and made sure everything was as strong as it could be. Then it was more about overcoming the mental battles.”

Van Ness said he used his time rehabbing to search for “who he was outside of wrestling” and took up activities such as reading, drawing and developing his faith.

According to Van Ness, finding out who he was as a person makes him “more confident in his wrestling.”

“I’m going to move forward, I’m going to come out for guys, I’m going to apply pressure … but I’m going to stay on them,” Van Ness said on Penn State’s media day before the season opener. “I’m going to make them never want to wrestle me again.”

The class of 2021’s No. 2 overall recruit strutted his confidence with his fall against Lock Haven, as he nearly got the pin a period early, but couldn’t quite secure it.

Van Ness has taken the place of Beau Bartlett, who wrestled up a weight class at 149 pounds last season and moved down to 141 pounds in order to fill the Nick Lee-sized hole in the depth chart. Bartlett’s move opened up a spot for Van Ness, who was already ranked No. 25 in the country before he wrestled.

Van Ness’ pin was the first of three for Penn State, and it extended the Nittany Lions’ lead to double digits and an insurmountable lead. However, Van Ness hopes his debut pin will be a benchmark for future bouts to come.

“It sets the bar, my first match I got a pin,” Van Ness said. “I'm always working to improve my performance. Now I’m going to get the fall a little bit quicker and that’s going to be my goal for the next one.”

