What seemed like a close game at first turned into a stunner.

Penn State defeated Quinnipiac in 4-1 the first round of NCAA Tournament play.

The Nittany Lions scored in the 23rd minute of the match with a goal by senior Kate Wiesner, but the score was tied by Markela Bejleri in the early second half. It wasn’t long until another senior, Payton Linnehan, gathered the go-ahead goal to put State on top.

Soon after, two other veterans followed in her footsteps. Fifth-year Penelope Hocking and fourth-year Cori Dyke both found the back of the net to build onto the team’s lead. The senior-led team showed throughout the season, especially in Sunday’s match.

The blue and white was led by redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel, but when she didn’t return in the second half, her senior teammates stepped up. Hocking, Linnehan, Wiesner and Dyke are all point leaders on the team who’ve had their hands in the recent postseason success.

Coach Erica Dambach tried to use all of her “weapons” in the match and it paid off in the end. She described how she had no doubt veteran players would answer Quinnipiac’s game-tying goal.

While the action happened on offense, redshirt senior Katherine Asman was calm and collected in the net. The fifth-year goalkeeper is a leader in the back who helps her younger teammates even when she hasn’t touched the ball.

“She’s solid and steady and you saw that,” Dambach said. “If she touches the ball for the first time in the 76th minute she’ll be ready.”

Dambach discussed her reliance on Asman and how pinnacle her presence is to the back line. Her focus and communication helps to keep a solid defensive strategy and contribute to possession up top.

“She really stays locked in,” Dambach said. “I think for our center backs that are still trying to get that experience, she's the voice of reason back there.”

Asman is vocal keeper and key component to the organization at Penn State. Her experience has allowed her to better herself as a player and her team as a whole, according to her coach.

“Katherine is such a leader. She has a big voice and is in command of the moment,” Dambach said. “She understands the flow of the game, that's a big part of having experienced goalkeepers.”

The dominating seniors on the field give the underclassmen confidence on the field from their understanding of the game and experience in big matches. Their encouragement has contributed to the recent Big Ten Tournament Championship win and growing stats from players like freshman forward Amelia White.

The 15 seniors on the roster lead by example on the field, with Linnehan notching the game-winning goal on a multi-point day and Hocking racking up two assists and a goal.

Linnehan has consistently been one of Penn State's leaders in points and still contributes, playing in her potential last year with the Nittany Lions.

“It's definitely special coming toward the end of my career,” Linnehan said. “But it was a great team win as always.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE