It's hard to a find a better time to break program record than with a title on the line.

That’s exactly what Penn State hammer thrower Tyler Merkley pulled off on Wednesday evening when he recorded a 72.70 meter throw — that surpassed the previous Penn State record of 72.47 meters.

𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙈. 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿. 🤯Tyler Merkley DOES IT AGAIN with a bomb of 72.70m (238-6) for his second PR of the day! He surpasses the previous mark of 72.47m (237-9) set by Morgan Shigo set in 2018. #WeAre #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/uwG2j3P6jV — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) June 8, 2022

Merkley’s record-setting throw was good enough to earn him a second place finish in the event on the first day of the championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The senior's program-best marked his second personal record of the day and earned him first-team All-American honors.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE