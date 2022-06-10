Penn State National Open Day 1, Merkley Weight Throw

Penn State's Tyler Merkley (SO, Throws) lets go of his weight during the Men's Weight Throw. Merkley would go on to finish in 6th place with a distance of 20.63 m. Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

 James Riccardo

It's hard to a find a better time to break program record than with a title on the line.

That’s exactly what Penn State hammer thrower Tyler Merkley pulled off on Wednesday evening when he recorded a 72.70 meter throw — that surpassed the previous Penn State record of 72.47 meters.

Merkley’s record-setting throw was good enough to earn him a second place finish in the event on the first day of the championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The senior's program-best marked his second personal record of the day and earned him first-team All-American honors.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags