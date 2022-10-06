For Penn State, it's out with the blue and white and in with the pink and black.

The women's volleyball team will feature brand new uniforms Sunday night in their match against Illinois.

Original Penn State colors for the first time in program historyCatch us in these Sunday at Rec Hall#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zoUBcDUXIe — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 6, 2022

In order to honor the occasion Sunday night, the Nittany Lions will play in the school's original color scheme in their Throwback Night match.

With pink along the arms, lettering and numbers, Rec Hall will be full of throwbacks as fans are encouraged to come in '80s inspired clothes.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE