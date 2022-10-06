PSU vs MSU WVB 10/2/22 Team Intro

Penn State women’s volleyball Libero/Defensive Specialist Maddy Bilinovic (2) during team introductions prior to Penn State volleyballs game vs the Michigan State Spartans at Rec Hall on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3 sets to 1.

 Caleb Craig

For Penn State, it's out with the blue and white and in with the pink and black.

The women's volleyball team will feature brand new uniforms Sunday night in their match against Illinois.

In order to honor the occasion Sunday night, the Nittany Lions will play in the school's original color scheme in their Throwback Night match.

With pink along the arms, lettering and numbers, Rec Hall will be full of throwbacks as fans are encouraged to come in '80s inspired clothes.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags