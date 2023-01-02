Penn State’s return to action last Friday on the road against RIT brought a unique sight to the contest.

Near the end of the first period, a routine body check laid down by RIT’s Tanner Andrew laid on Nittany Lion Christian Berger snapped the Tigers’ bench door off its hinges, stalling the game.

Due to the delay, first period would go to intermission with 2:53 still left to play.

After the door was repaired, Penn State would go on to win the game, 6-1.

