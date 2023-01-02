Penn State’s return to action last Friday on the road against RIT brought a unique sight to the contest.
Near the end of the first period, a routine body check laid down by RIT’s Tanner Andrew laid on Nittany Lion Christian Berger snapped the Tigers’ bench door off its hinges, stalling the game.
2023 coming in hot... #GrrrMondays pic.twitter.com/LeGyFPcGkQ— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 2, 2023
Due to the delay, first period would go to intermission with 2:53 still left to play.
After the door was repaired, Penn State would go on to win the game, 6-1.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
