Penn State men's basketball

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry speaks during the second annual Shrew’s Slamma Jamma held at the East Basketball Courts on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The team opens their season on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State will debut a new alternate uniform when it takes on Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

The jerseys, which are gray with a blue Nittany Lion logo on the chest, are reminiscent of the blue home alternates the program debuted earlier this season.

These new uniforms are one of a number of novel designs that Penn State has released, including both home and away uniforms.

