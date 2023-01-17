Penn State will debut a new alternate uniform when it takes on Wisconsin on Tuesday night.
The jerseys, which are gray with a blue Nittany Lion logo on the chest, are reminiscent of the blue home alternates the program debuted earlier this season.
Going gray tonight in Madison 👀#WeAre pic.twitter.com/oAPYyyJTmL— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 17, 2023
These new uniforms are one of a number of novel designs that Penn State has released, including both home and away uniforms.
