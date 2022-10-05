In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads.
The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.
The Road Blues 🔵🔵🔵#WeAre pic.twitter.com/j3i94mRwGV— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 5, 2022
Essentially, the navy blues are a reverse of the whites. The shorts feature a white stripe with a lion head logo on either side with "PSU" in white on top of a keystone logo located on the belt.
The top has a Nike "swoosh" on the right of the chest while an American flag and Big Ten logo rest on the left.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Media, Big Ten coaches pick Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa for preseason All-Big Ten team
After a remarkable junior campaign last year, Penn State senior guard Makenna Marisa was pro…