In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads.

The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.

Essentially, the navy blues are a reverse of the whites. The shorts feature a white stripe with a lion head logo on either side with "PSU" in white on top of a keystone logo located on the belt.

The top has a Nike "swoosh" on the right of the chest while an American flag and Big Ten logo rest on the left.

