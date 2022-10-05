Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Michigan, Pickett

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) in a timeout during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads.

The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.

Essentially, the navy blues are a reverse of the whites. The shorts feature a white stripe with a lion head logo on either side with "PSU" in white on top of a keystone logo located on the belt.

The top has a Nike "swoosh" on the right of the chest while an American flag and Big Ten logo rest on the left.

