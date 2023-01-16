Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Michigan State huddle

The Penn State Men's Hockey team huddles before its game against Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3.

 Danny Gotwals

This Saturday marks Penn State’s annual Wear White Game in Pegula Ice Arena, as the Nittany Lions will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ahead of that contest, Penn State unveiled new white alternate jerseys that will debut during the Jan. 21 Big Ten battle.

The blue and white split its last series against Notre Dame back on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, and will look to earn a pair of wins this time around.

The team will look to channel the energy of the Pegula crowd during both games, but especially during Saturday’s White Out-style event.

