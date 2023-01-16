This Saturday marks Penn State’s annual Wear White Game in Pegula Ice Arena, as the Nittany Lions will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ahead of that contest, Penn State unveiled new white alternate jerseys that will debut during the Jan. 21 Big Ten battle.
Coming 🔜 𝟬𝟭.𝟮𝟭.𝟮𝟯 pic.twitter.com/JnV2jzS397— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 16, 2023
The blue and white split its last series against Notre Dame back on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, and will look to earn a pair of wins this time around.
The team will look to channel the energy of the Pegula crowd during both games, but especially during Saturday’s White Out-style event.
