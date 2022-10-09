Senior forward Kevin Wall’s highlight-reel goal was recognized as such following his team's win Saturday.

Wall's second tally of the year landed him in the the SportsCenter Top 10, with the playing coming in at No. 9 on the list.

The sixth goal of Game 2 in the squad's series with Canisius series was a true display of skill and speed.

Wall’s poke check and quick stick speed grew the lead the blue and white had over the Golden Griffins.

The Nittany Lions secured their season-opening series, going 2-0 with a 7-5 win Saturday night.

