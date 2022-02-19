ESPN’s College Gameday showed off Happy Valley once again, but this time it wasn’t for Penn State’s football, it was for THON.

During Saturday’s broadcast of College Gameday from Tucson, Arizona, THON appeared before Rece Davis told the story of Washington University basketball player Justin Hardy, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer while in college.

Penn State’s THON is celebrating 50 years as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy program helping Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer emotionally and financially. Four Diamonds is the sole beneficiary of THON.

This isn’t the first time College Gameday has shown off University Park, as ESPN’s classic college sports show came earlier in the school year to showcase Penn State football’s White Out matchup against Auburn on Sept. 18, 2021.

