All Bo Nickal needed was 52 seconds to earn a UFC contract.
The former Penn State wrestler and three-time NCAA national champion defeated his opponent Donovan Beard via triangle choke in his second fight as a part of Dana White’s Contender Series.
BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/IDkLeYpj7F— UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022
Nickal’s performance was enough for UFC president Dana White to offer the former Nittany Lion an official contract to become a part of the organization.
Nickal sports a 3-0 professional MMA record as he awaits his UFC debut opponent.
