All Bo Nickal needed was 52 seconds to earn a UFC contract.

The former Penn State wrestler and three-time NCAA national champion defeated his opponent Donovan Beard via triangle choke in his second fight as a part of Dana White’s Contender Series.

BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/IDkLeYpj7F — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022

Nickal’s performance was enough for UFC president Dana White to offer the former Nittany Lion an official contract to become a part of the organization.

Nickal sports a 3-0 professional MMA record as he awaits his UFC debut opponent.

