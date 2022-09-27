Wrestling, Illinois, Bo Nickal

Penn State's Bo Nickal takes down Illinois' Emery Parker at 184 pounds during the match between Penn State and Illinois at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini 34-7.

 Max Petrosky

All Bo Nickal needed was 52 seconds to earn a UFC contract.

The former Penn State wrestler and three-time NCAA national champion defeated his opponent Donovan Beard via triangle choke in his second fight as a part of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal’s performance was enough for UFC president Dana White to offer the former Nittany Lion an official contract to become a part of the organization.

Nickal sports a 3-0 professional MMA record as he awaits his UFC debut opponent.

