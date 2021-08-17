It was March 2020. Penn State track star Victoria Tachinski had just broken the school record in the 600-meter race.

Then came the email alerting her that the remainder of the season would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said she broke down crying.

“I was so upset,” Tachinski told The Daily Collegian. “I knew I was on a really great path of having a really great outdoor season, so it was a lot of heartbreak when we found out we really weren’t gonna be able to do it.”

For a senior like Tachinski, the cancelation seemed to indicate the end of her collegiate career without fully utilizing her fourth year of eligibility.

However, the NCAA later announced it would give spring sport athletes the opportunity to use an extra year of eligibility. As the pandemic dragged on, all collegiate athletes were granted an extra year.

Athletes everywhere had a choice to make: move on to the next chapter of their life or come back for one final year.

For some athletes, the choice was easy. For others — like Penn State soccer player Sam Coffey, who said she waited until the “very last possible second” to decide — there was a lot to think about.

Coffey, who played her first two years at Boston College before transferring to Penn State, was selected 12th overall in the NWSL draft. She has a Big Ten championship under her belt, a midfielder of the year in the ACC and Big Ten, and has 114 career points.

She didn’t have anything to prove in a return to Happy Valley. Many in her position may have been content to go pro, and she said the decision weighed heavily on her.

“It was never whether or not I wanted to stay at Penn State — because of course my heart wanted to be here — it was just also the outside factors of professional play that made the decision a little more complicated,” Coffey told the Collegian.

One of the factors Coffey said helped pull her back to Penn State was teammate and fellow captain, Kerry Abello. For Abello, despite also being drafted and having a long list of accomplishments in her own right, the choice was easy because she wanted to complete her degree in the fall.

This also wasn’t the first time Abello played a part in a major decision for Coffey.

When Coffey first entered the transfer portal after her sophomore year, she met Abello in a coffee shop in downtown State College. By the end of the day, Coffey said she knew she didn’t have to look anywhere else.

Now, almost three years later, they’re coming back together.

“The fact that we get to lead this team together and we get to kind of get this bonus semester at a place that we love so much and have given so much to — of course just only solidified my decision to stay,” Coffey said.

While there’s plenty of excitement for the pair to return to the Nittany Lions this fall, Abello and Coffey felt the same pain Tachinski did when their season was canceled in 2020.

“I was absolutely crushed when our season was canceled in the fall just because the team had worked so hard to be prepared for that fall season,” Abello told the Collegian. “But once we learned we’d be able to play somewhat of a season in the spring, and it wouldn’t count toward our eligibility, I was just excited for the opportunity to win two more championships with the team.”

Tachinski said her teammates also played a significant role in her return — especially her best friend Jordan Williams, who will also be back for a fifth year.

“I was basically choosing between starting my career and running, but it really came down to [the fact] that I'm going to work for the rest of my life, but running — this is something that I can do right now at a program as amazing as ours,” Tachinski said.

Dom Perretta, who is a distance runner on the track team, will be entering his sixth year due to a medical redshirt. Perretta has struggled with injuries almost his entire career, but now that he’s the healthiest he’s been in four years, coming back was a no-brainer.

“If I didn’t have injuries throughout my career, and I had to end it like that, then yeah that’s fine,” Perretta told the Collegian. “But I kind of just want to see what I could really do if I would stay healthy.”

The extra year of eligibility provides a unique opportunity for athletes like Peretta, Tachinski, Abello and Coffey. None of these are individuals who have been waiting to see the field, but they all have unfinished business in Happy Valley.

For Tachinski, she said her biggest goal is representing the blue and white in the 800m at nationals.

“I know I can do it,” Tachinski said confidently. “I know this upcoming year, I’m going for it. I’m going full out.”

Tachinski said once she knew she had that fifth year, she was able to use last season as a learning experience, which took some of the pressure off of her performance.

Similarly, Perretta said he wants to be an All-American — a mark he said he just missed in his junior year.

Being a fifth-year athlete can put one in the position of being a leader, whether they were naturally born to be one. The years of work these elder statesmen have put in have helped shape their personalities today.

Perretta said he was a bit more closed off when he first arrived in Happy Valley, but the years of experience alongside his teammates have softened him up.

“Having my teammates open up to me, being somebody that my teammates can talk to, I feel like that’s been a big step for me,” Perretta said.

Along the same lines, Tachinski said any college athlete will say “it’s always a roller coaster,” but she hopes her time in the sport can be useful to those around her.

And while navigating through the pandemic was perhaps the toughest test of their careers, Abello and Coffey said the team is better off for it.

“We can both confidently say that we are a stronger group because of the way that we navigated the past year,” Coffey said.

Abello’s season was far from normal on the field as well. While she’s typically a winger, she spent more time playing center back last year.

Coffey said those sacrifices from her teammates are “the things that count the most” in her eyes — even if they’re not always recognized by those outside of the program.

“She and so many others did in our spring season what they had to do for the betterment of the team instead of what they might have wanted to do themselves,” Coffey said. “That’s just what this program’s all about and why it’s so cool to be a part of.”

Like Perretta, Abello had to grow into her role as a leader. In her freshman year, Abello said she was often “scared” and “in her own world,” but she’s coming into her own as a veteran.

“Junior year is when I started to find my voice, and now that it’s my fifth year, I’m a pretty comfortable leader on the team.” Abello said.

Getting to spend her whole career with the same head coach, Erica Dambach, has been a big reason for Abello’s growth as a leader.

“It’s been incredible. I think the fact you’re able to build an incredible relationship and bond and trust between us — it’s definitely special,” Abello said.

Coffey said she didn’t feel like a leader, either, when she got to Penn State. Abello quickly shot that down, telling Coffey she “took the team by storm and everyone wanted to follow you right away.”

Tachinski and Perretta have also had the privilege of coaching continuity. Head track and field coach John Gondak also happens to be Tachinski and Perretta’s event coach.

Both Tachinski and Perretta said spending so much time with Gondak has allowed them to understand and make better use of their training methods.

The uncertainty of the last year and a half has led to athletes valuing the chance to play a lot more than they once did.

“I think losing that season from COVID put in perspective how much I love it, and realizing that so many of the sacrifices are just so worth it because when we lost it, it just really hurt,” Tachinski said. “It was worth everything that we were able to get back to it.”

While staying at home and logging onto online classes every day was difficult enough, athletes had to add in time for practice with strict safety guidelines in place — not to mention there were no fans in the stands.

Tachinski said having some normalcy back helped make her decision.

“Thinking that this upcoming year will be a little bit more normal was an incentive,” Tachinski said. “I’m definitely excited to have fans at most of our meets.That is something I feel like I feed off the energy of, and it can definitely aid in my races.”

Abello and Coffey echoed that sentiment, excitedly talking over each other about the prospect of having fans back at Jeffrey Field this fall.

“It’s gonna be crazy,” Abello said.

Coffey said it’s not just the moments competing that she’ll soak in more this year but being able to do some things the team couldn’t in 2020-21.

“The great moments with our team off the field, having the team BBQ — just the moments we have at our houses when we’re all watching a movie together, whatever it might be,” Coffey said.

Abello said with just one year to go, the biggest thing on their minds is a national championship.

“That’s all we want. That’s what everything we do is for,” Abello said. “I think it’s on the mind 24/7, and it’s what we’ve been seeking these last four years. It’s legitimately all we think about. It would mean everything to us.”

Coffey, who has a chance to make significant noise in Penn State and national record books in 2021, said she doesn’t care about any of that anymore.

“I don’t want any of the [individual accolades],” Coffey said. “I want a national championship with my team, and I think we have all the tools necessary.”

With one more season, it’s dawning on some athletes that this will be their last year wearing a Penn State uniform.

Tachinski said she doesn’t think she can imagine that last race yet.

“I think I’m just gonna get emotional if I think about it,” she said. “There’s a lot of ‘last times’ I’m going to experience this year. I think that just matters how you view it, so I think I’m gonna look at my last time like an opportunity to make a statement and try not to look at it the sad way.”

Abello and Coffey said they don't want to think about that last game yet, either.

“I sometimes think about that,” Coffey said. “I think about leaving of course, but then I have to come back to the present because I’ll start to cry.”

Perretta said what he’ll miss most is the relationships he’s built in Happy Valley.

“I think it’s just the people here, teammates, coming to practice every single day, you pretty much just get to see your friends every single day,” he said.

For many athletes, the pandemic served as a reminder of why they shouldn’t take the sports they love for granted.

Whether it’s winning a national championship, being an All-American or soaking in the last moments with the team they’ve been “tortured” with, the fifth year has provided one last chance for athletes to put a bow on their careers.

“I think we’ll get the most out of this year if we accomplish that goal of a national championship,” Coffey said. “But I think even more so, we’ll get the most out of it just enjoying every second — just savoring all of our last moments here with the people we love.”