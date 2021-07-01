Division I college athletics are facing some major changes related to how athletes are able to market themselves for profit.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law Wednesday that officially allows Pennsylvania college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. That means you could see your favorite Penn State athletes make endorsement deals in the near future.

Here’s some ideas for the athletes to consider that fit their playing styles and personalities.

Gorilla Glue: Jahan Dotson, football

Check out Jahan Dotson’s highlight reel catches, and you’ll see why he’s the perfect match for a Gorilla Glue endorsement.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native hauled in a one-handed catch in 2020 against Ohio State that was featured at No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays.

Dotson’s grip seemed stronger than ever during his junior season, as he made 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

Whether you think he needs to use it on his gloves or not during the upcoming season, Dotson would surely slide nicely into an advertisement for Gorilla Glue.

Burger King: John Harrar, men’s basketball

You knew this one was coming.

Who else but the King of Delco would this fast-food chain select from a pool of college athletes to represent its brand?

John Harrar returns for the Nittany Lions after a tumultuous off season that included a number of players from the 2020 roster entering the transfer portal — including Harrar himself — and the hiring of new head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Coming back to lead his team into a new era would certainly drive fans toward any brand endorsed by Harrar.

And who knows, maybe a line would even form at the usually-vacant Burger King in the HUB thanks to Harrar’s endorsement.

Sprite: Ally Schlegel, women’s soccer

Step aside, LeBron. Sprite Cranberry is for Ally Schlegel now.

I challenge you to think of a Penn State athlete with more humor and personality than Schlegel.

The rising redshirt junior forward for the women’s soccer team would bring the same unparalleled energy to a Sprite commercial as she does to every game she plays for coach Erica Dambach.

Imagine Schlegel taking the place of Lebron James in those commercials and not persuading you to drink a Sprite but only asking you.

Werther’s Original Hard Candies: Adam Pilewicz, men’s hockey

By virtue of being Penn State Athletics' resident elder, Adam Pilewicz automatically qualified for this classic candy endorsement.

But that doesn’t discount the work he’s done for the men’s hockey program over his four completed years under Guy Gadowsky.

The Sewickley, Pennsylvania, native is largely talked about by his teammates as the ultimate team player, whether he’s in the lineup or not.

Pilewicz will be returning for a fifth year with the Nittany Lions, and this “senior+” should definitely think about stashing away some caramels in his gloves if he wants to keep that “ultimate teammate” status.

Dasani: Gabe Castaño, men’s swimming

Who better than to bring attention to the water brand Dasani than an Olympic swimmer?

Penn State’s Gabe Castaño was recently named to Mexico’s Olympic swimming team for the 50 free.

Maybe he’ll win a gold medal, and then they could just fill the Penn State pools with Dasani water. Who says no?