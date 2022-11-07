Off to a 9-1 start to the season, Penn State has seen a wide array of different contributors step up and make an impact in the Nittany Lions’ hot start.

Yet, of these various difference-makers, few have displayed more cohesion on the ice than the line of juniors Christian Sarlo, Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette.

Since Big Ten play began, this trio has been critical to Penn State’s approach, especially offensively.

Together, they’ve combined for five goals and seven assists across the pair of series against Wisconsin and, most recently, Michigan. Lamppa has especially excelled, scoring a goal in each of the last three games.

Sarlo said he believes the key to this strong stretch is that none of them are afraid to approach the crease with confidence.

“We love playing low, we’re big bodies. We love getting to the net, getting a little gritty,” Sarlo said. “We don’t try to do anything too crazy, we just try to work hard, create havoc and see what happens.”

Creating havoc is exactly what Sarlo and company have been able to do, and it’s helped the blue and white take major steps forward, only adding more offensive depth.

This group’s willingness to take on defenses head-on by getting up close to the net takes a certain sense of toughness and physicality, and that’s something Guy Gadowsky says is evident on Sarlo’s line.

“The way they have to do things is very, very physically demanding, and it’s a mental preparation,” Gadowsky said. “You can’t just pretend to play that way.”

Based on the way they’ve performed as of late, it hardly seems like the trio is pretending at all. However, according to Gadowsky, that doesn’t always mean this group is walking around, chests puffed out, and showing off this toughness.

The longtime Penn State coach says it’s quite the opposite when they aren’t in uniform.

“Off the ice, all of them are some of the finest, nicest, most polite mannerful young men, but they have to be the exact opposite on the ice,” Gadowsky said. “And sometimes, that can be a challenge.”

Even if these skaters may struggle at times to not bring out their inherent kindness, the gloves have seemingly come off as of late, especially during the most recent series against Michigan.

Across that set of games, the Nittany Lions were able to prove themselves substantially, defeating the then-No.1 Wolverines on Friday, before shockingly coming back and forcing overtime a day later, though eventually suffering a 4-3 defeat, their first on the year.

During the later contest, Penn State found itself struggling and down 3-0 heading into the final frame of regulation.

Later in that period, Paquette scored his third goal of the season in what proved to be a true momentum shift.

Sarlo said the team knew they just “needed that first one, and the Roar Zone would get into it.” The student section responded how Sarlo thought they would, and soon after the scoring took off.

Lamppa said the Penn State bench was simply waiting for something to break its way, and once it did they were ready to keep on firing.

“We kept telling ourselves, ‘it’s gonna come, it’s gonna come,’” Lamppa said. “We tried not to change anything throughout the game, and eventually [Paquette] got a wide open net, and I think that sparked the whole team for the rest of the period.”

Lamppa himself felt that spark, scoring the tying goal that sent the two conference rivals into overtime.

While Penn State came out on the losing end of that extra period, the Nittany Lions still managed to take four of six points against Michigan for the weekend.

“It helped build on our culture, and showed a lot of character,” Paquette said of the team’s play. “It helped to stay positive while we were losing, because we hadn’t experienced that yet this year.”

As Paquette points out, losing hasn’t been something Penn State has experienced much of as of late, and he and his linemates are a major part of that.

Another notable aspect of the success for the juniors has been Lamppa’s play since shifting inside, as opposed to playing on the wing like he usually has in the past.

With fellow junior Chase McLane yet to suit up this season due to injury, Lamppa has been tasked with filling the center role McLane usually holds.

Lamppa has responded with vigor, producing the most productive stretch of his career in Happy Valley.

“Lamppa is a really hard worker, and he has a great mind for the game,” Paquette said of his teammate. “He’s adapted his game more defensively, and he’s taking extra reps after practice, taking faceoffs.”

The faceoff department is a place where Lamppa has perhaps excelled most, winning 62.5% of draws so far. It’s a dimension of his game he says is “super important,” and also “something that I take pride in.”

This kind of production allows the offensive setup for himself, Sarlo and Paquette to come both quicker and easier.

Lamppa’s strength and power in the circle is something Gadowsky noted when describing what’s impressed him besides the junior’s recent scoring splurge. These attributes are why Gadowsky says handing the center job back to McLane could prove difficult.

“Boy, has he made an incredible case for himself. I can’t see how you move him,” Gadowsky said. “It’s an issue, but a very good issue to have.”

Gadowsky has said in the past that the depth on this team is indeed a positive problem. And that extends to Sarlo and Paquette as well.

Their line wasn’t all that heralded coming into the season, at least in comparison to some of the more established groups on the roster.

Nonetheless, this trifecta has been remarkably consistent in recent weeks. That consistency is something Paquette wants to see prevail as the season keeps rolling, starting against No. 1 Minnesota next time out.

“Moving forward, a big thing for us is just not getting complacent,” Paquette said. “When you have a taste of success, it’s easy to sit back. We’re always trying to improve on what we did during our last shift.”

